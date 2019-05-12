What's better than going on a cruise? Going on a theme cruise which caters to one of your greatest passions. Whether you enjoy rock music, photography, tennis, beer, comedy, or comets, there will almost certainly be a theme cruise to suit.

It includes all the usual things you would expect to find on board, plus a specialised programme of themed events, classes, lectures, and performances. It's easy to strike up a conversation and make new friends among so many like-minded travellers. And you may even get to hang out with your idols in the bar after their evening show.

Here are some theme cruise ideas for the 2019/2020 season.

P&O Australia Food & Wine Sea Break

Date: May 31

Join fellow foodies for three nights of eating, drinking and making merry on this round-trip cruise from Auckland. Food and wine personalities will educate and entertain during culinary demonstrations, cocktail-making classes, and panel discussions.

Kiwi comedians will be taking to the seas for P&O's comedy-themed cruise. Photo / Supplied

P&O Cruises New Zealand Big Laugh Comedy Cruise

Date: August 2

Tickle your funny bone on a three-night round-trip comedy cruise from Auckland, where comedians provide daily entertainment and run workshops for aspiring comedians. Make your comedy debut at the Comedy Gong Show, watch a Comedy Cruise Gala, or catch one of the cheeky adults-only shows in the Sit Down Comedy Club.

Cunard World Space Week Cruise

Date: September 26

Sail from Southampton on Queen Mary 2 with astronauts, scientists and Royal Astronomical Society members who will discuss all aspects of space and its exploration. New space shows in Illuminations, the world's only Planetarium at Sea, make this cruise even more exciting.

Avalon Waterways Beer-Tasting River Cruise

Date: October 25

Enjoy exclusive onboard beer tastings, visit historic breweries, and learn about brewing techniques as you travel through central Europe, a region famous for its superb regional beers. You'll find plenty of reasons to raise a glass on this beer-themed trip from Budapest to Amsterdam.

Bravo Cruise of the Performing Arts

Date: November 12

You don't need to be a huge classical music fan to enjoy this seven-night round-trip South Pacific cruise on Radiance of the Seas. If you know tunes such as Frank Sinatra's New York, New York, Ave Maria, Moondance, or any of the hits from Phantom of the Opera, you'll find plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

Passengers on board P&O's Australian Open theme cruise will get a two-day pass to Rod Laver arena. Photo / Visit Victoria

P&O Australia Australian Open Cruise

Date: January 19, 2020

Revel in the excitement of the Australian Open and soak up Melbourne's top cultural sights during this six-night round-trip cruise from Sydney. With a two-day pass to the Australian Open, bus transfers to and from the grounds, onboard accommodation, main meals, entertainment and activities, this cruise is a must for tennis lovers.

Aurora Expeditions Wild Antarctica cruise has an on board expert to teach you to take better photos. Photo / Getty Images

Aurora Expeditions Antarctica Photography Cruise

Date: March 3, 2020

Take your photography to the next level on this 10-night photography expedition cruise with AIPP Grand Master of Photography, Peter Eastway. An extensive programme of lectures, workshops, and one-on-one sessions, plus assistance with equipment, creative approach and post-production techniques will help you capture that perfect shot.