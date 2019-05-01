The final installment in Marvel's multi-billion comic book movie franchise was supposed to answer all questions.

But the one thing on movie-goers minds on leaving the cinema was: "Where is New Asgard?" and "Can I book a holiday there?"

The latest Avengers movie has driven a frenzy of online flight searches for Thor's scenic seaside home – in spite of it being a fictional place.

The rugged fishing town, with picturesque stone harbor was a postcard perfect place for the defeated Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to hide out.

Tonsberg is a popular Norwegian holiday town with rich Norse mythology. Photo / Getty Images

Flights comparison website Kiwi.com has said film fans are having difficulty separating fact from fiction – telling the Daily Mail it has seen a 'significant number' of searches for the imaginary town.

The blockbuster film has broken multiple box office records and now, it seems, is inspiring holidays.

Some comic book fans have identified it wrongly as the Norwegian town of Tønsberg – as this fits the description and mythology of the original comic strips.

Yet, they are all wrong.

Through a little movie magic the real life stand-in for Asgard is not one town, but two.

These scenes were filmed across the town of St Abbs in the Scottish borders and a Georgia film studio in the United States.

New Asgard: St Abbs is a small fishing village on the southeastern Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

It's the Scottish borders' filming infrastructure and rugged character that saw it chosen as the ideal filming location.

You could see why the location is also inspiring holidaymakers.

The deep stone harbor is a popular place for trainee divers to learn and surrounded by rock formations such as the Cathedral Rock archway.

St Abb's Head: The perfect place for superheros to hide out. Photo / Getty Images

Its traditional stone-clad houses were preserved by whiskey baron Andrew Usher, and there are plenty of distilleries within easy reach.

The food isn't bad either. Hemsworth reportedly ate five times a day and 3,500 calories to bulk up for his role.

Film stars: Lobster creel and fishing boats help keep the cinematic appeal of the harbour walls. Photo / Getty Images

Filming for Avengers took place two years ago in the Scottish fishing village in Berwickshire. Photo / Getty Images

It's easy to see why it could also be a good hiding place for Thor and space monsters Miek and Korg, as played by New Zealand's own Taika Waititi.

The Avengers End Game is the first film ever to break $1billion in its opening weekend.