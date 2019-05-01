On Wednesday night, members and volunteers from New Zealand's combined Search and Rescue services were summoned to parliament.

As they were invited to the NZSAR Council Awards, this call out was less dramatic than most.

Minister Phil Twyford presented the twelve awards, each marking outstanding achievements from dramatic rescue operations over the past year across New Zealand.

Among those receiving awards were representatives of New Zealand Police, Coastguard and Surf Lifesaving. This included members of Coastguard Auckland, who were involved an overnight rescue of a yachtsman from Waiheke Island following an explosion aboard his vessel.

However it was the volunteers of the New Zealand LandSAR which received the lion's share of recognition by the Council awards.

The Turangi, Methven and Wanaka teams were presented with four awards for achievements "above and beyond business as usual."

Bill Day board member for Wanaka LandSAR described his volunteers as "the ultimate good eggs who get out of bed on a stormy night to go looking for perfect strangers."

The Wanaka team was involved in the five-day operation of an Australian soldier from the side of Mount Aspiring last year, one of the longest rescue operations ever conducted by NZSAR.

Marathon: Volunteers of Wanak LandSAR during the Mount Aspiring rescue operation. Photo / Supplied

The marathon operation was supported by the volunteer-run organisation, in cooperation with Wanaka Police Southern Lakes and Aspiring Helicopters.

"A lot of them are tradies who get paid by the hour and are willing to walk off the job if they're needed," said Day of his volunteers.

Among those presented to LandSAR was a special award, given retrospectively for an operation which might have otherwise been missed.

The award was for a 2016 incident in which Turangi volunteers Sarah Cate, Cliff Jones and Terry Blumhardt, were deemed to be operating "right to the edge" of their endurance.

Above and Beyond: A Turangi Land Search and Rescue volunteer in action on the Tongariro crossing. Photo / Supplied

Blumhardt was the first on the scene, responding to two young adults who had got themselves into difficulty on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing after "a series of poor choices".



Mountain guide Blumhardt described having to leave two paying clients at the foot of the mountain in order to respond. Providing layers to the boys and guiding them off the cliff face, he was operating solo for a full 45 minutes before other responders reached them.

Those nominating the team said there were "a number of reasons" as to why it took so long for the incident to come to light but mostly it was "the humble nature of the people involved and their reluctance to 'blow their own trumpet'."

Fortunately these awards were established in 1999 by the National Search and Rescue Committee to celebrate their achievements for them.

'At the edge of endurance': LandSAR volunteer, Terry Blumhardt. Photo / Supplied

"LandSAR are delighted that a number of our groups and individuals have been recognised for their important contribution to Search and Rescue," Carl McOnie, CE, LandSAR told The Herald.

"Volunteers selflessly turn out in all weathers, at all times the day or the night and in all terrains. During 2018 they were involved in 495 Search and Rescue operations, where 678 lives were at risk."

For more information New Zealand LandSAR's local volunteer groups: landsar.org.nz



NZSAR Council Awards, 2019

Gold Award - Operational

● Whanganui Surf Life Saving Club

For the rescue of two stranded swimmers from Kai Iwi Beach, Whanganui on 18 February 2018.

Gold Award – Support

● Blake McDavitt, Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation

For his 23 years service and commitment to search and rescue.

Certificates of Achievement - Operational Activity

● LandSAR Methven; Otago Rescue Helicopter; South Canterbury Police SAR Squad

For the rescue of an injured walker from Little Mt Peel/Huatekerekere, 3 June 2018.

● Coastguard Auckland For the rescue of an injured yachtsman near Waiheke Island on 3 March 2018.

● LandSAR Wanaka; Southern Lakes Helicopters; Aspiring Helicopters; Wanaka Police SAR squad; Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team For the rescue of a climber from Mt Aspiring/Tititea, 31 July – 3 August 2018.

● Phoebe Havill; Callum Fulton; Andrew Earl-Peacock; Andrew Hodgson from Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club For the rescue of three stranded kayakers from Whenuakura Island, Whangamata, 20 November 2018.

Certificates of Achievement - Support Activity

● Rodney Bracefield, Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand

For his service to search and rescue in New Zealand.

● Adam Fraser, Surf Life Saving New Zealand – Taranaki For his service to Surf Life Saving and search and rescue

● Jo Norgrove, Coastguard Auckland For her service to Coastguard and search and rescue.

● Coastguard New Zealand For the Old4New Coastguard Lifejacket Upgrade campaign.

Special Awards

● Cospas-Sarsat Secretariat

For an important contribution to international search and rescue, via the global Cospas-Sarsat distress system.

● Terry Blumhardt; Sarah Cate; Cliff Jones from LandSAR Turangi For the rescue of two boys from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing on 19 October 2016.

Outdoor Safety Code

Every trip needs a plan. Not much needs to go wrong in order to turn a walk into an unplanned night in the bush.

The 'Outdoor Safety Code' applies to all outdoor activities. Everyone can take valuable lessons from the code and the operations of NZSAR.

•Plan your trip

•Tell someone your plans

•Be aware of the weathers

•Know your limits

•Take sufficient supplies

•Take a communication device