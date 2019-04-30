Just 24 hours after extensive delays caused chaos at airports across the country, Melbourne Airport has been evacuated.

According to reports, the Qantas Terminal at Melbourne Airport was evacuated after a suspected false fire alarm in the food court area on Tuesday morning.

Passengers were asked to leave the terminal by staff members after a smoke detector was triggered, reports news.com.

It is understood passengers are now being allowed back into the terminal following the false alarm, but will need to go back through security resulting in some delays.

It is understood the alarm came from a kitchen inside the food court reportedly because of burnt toast, which triggered a warning sound rather than an evacuation alarm.

Qantas been contacted for comment.

On Monday, thousands of passengers in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane were met with extensive delays after a mass passport control machine failure.

An issue with passport control machines at international airports resulted in thousands of passengers experiencing massive queues at immigration.

The outage was restored before midday, however airports around the country were still experiencing lengthy delays into the afternoon.