A new TV show brings together New Zealand musicians to tell the stories behind their classic Kiwi hits. We asked for their picks for the world's best destinations for music lovers.

TIKI TAANE

I played at a local venue called The Orchard the first time I played in Bali. It's where the locals play. It was great because I got to meet so many amazing local musicians who are indigenous to Bali, like Krisna Floop. He was super-stoked that I played The Orchard because that's the local place, that's where the locals go, and that's what you want to be doing to integrate with the local musicians. The other venue, which I'm playing at in August, is called Old Man's . That's the big one, 3000 people a night, Australian, Kiwi, English audience.

Tiki Taane. Photo / Supplied

The food is incredible, too. I'm vegetarian so there are incredible options there. There's the surfing culture, and the nightlife, but then there's also the spirituality of the islands. The jungle, the meditation, and the yoga ... there is so much to it. It has everything there, and the weather is incredible. The indigenous people of Bali are beautiful, absolutely beautiful. It's my favourite place to go for music and discovering.

It's a really magical place. I'm 42 now, but I wish I went there when I was 22. But I don't know if I would have been in the same frame of mind to enjoy it as much as I do now, because I'm a bit older and things have progressed a bit more since I was 22.

DEBBIE HARWOOD, When the Cat's Away

Debbie Harwood from When the Cat's Away. Photo / Supplied

When I travel I seek indigenous music instead of popular, genre or trend-driven music. I love immersing myself in the rituals and traditions of cultures around the world — their food, music, architecture, art, language and dance. My most recent "bliss" music experience was in Upper Egypt (the southern part) — in Luxor. We were met off our Nile riverboat by a "band" of men playing traditional folk instruments — Sa'idi music — and escorted along the streets to a restaurant under a full moon. It was a warm and clear night by the magnificent Nile and I cried all the way there.

Sufi dancers in Cairo, Egypt. Photo / Getty Images

We were also blessed with mesmerising performances by both Nubians and whirling dervishes on our Nile cruise. My favourite sound from Egypt is the Egyptian ney (flute). When things are getting a bit overwhelming, soak that up and everything will feel better. I always feel closer to the door that leads to heaven when I'm listening to music like this.

JI FRASER, Six60

Ji Fraser from Six60. Photo / Supplied

There are many really good places to go. From Los Angeles and the Hollywood Bowl — to really see the hub of popular music, it's a fascinating place in that regard — to touring Europe. We just in the last year went to Scandinavia and back through the UK, and seeing these places and being able to not only tour there, but to go to venues that are historic and cater specifically to live music, was great. It's one thing to get there and to tour and to experience all these things as an artist, but another to also experience it as a fan and as a lover of music. You can't get the same experience here because we're just not as big. So there are different places to enjoy it and different ways to enjoy it.

We've also played in Austin, Texas, where the blues and the country music and instrumentation is so ingrained that you, get off the plane and someone is playing guitar in the airport. If you want to really know and see people who love and appreciate their craft beyond something that you've ever seen before anywhere else in the world, Austin, Texas, is a number-one spot. It's the first place I saw true love — a guitarist who just truly loved his guitar. It's a generational thing as well, these are guys whose fathers played guitar to them. It's in their blood. Going to see it, to see a guy play who has a deeper connection than anything you've ever seen, well, it's something you'll see in Austin. It definitely inspired me. It inspired me and it gave me a moment of pause, because I was in awe of that level of love for something.

RODNEY FISHER, Goodshirt

Rodney Fisher from Goodshirt. Photo / Supplied

Austin, Texas. South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival happens there, and the whole interactive, film, and music industry world comes there at one time of the year. A range of the elite from different countries, trying to make an impression. I've only ever been there in a musician or an industry capacity, but the people you meet are hard out music fans. They want to discover stuff before their friends do. Every year they have an established guest act. I saw Supergrass there before they released one of my favourite records, so it was cool to see a band I loved playing their record, before anyone else.

