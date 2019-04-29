We can dig this incredible Idaho Airbnb that is shaped to look like a potato.

The holiday let that is shaped like a giant root vegetable has been planted by the Idaho Potato commission in 2012 to celebrate the state's most famous produce.

Built out of plaster, steel and concrete it was originally a touring exhibition, doing a round trip of the USA on the back of a flatbed lorry.

It's Real: Front, Wolfe's Idaho potato comes to a final resting place. Photo / AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

The giant promotional potato eventually returned to the state for good in 2018.

It finally came to a rest in Orchard, a town in Idaho's Boise Valley.

9 metres long by 4 metres diameter and weighing 6-tons, you'd have thought it would be hard to shift the spud. However in 2018 it was bought by developer and BnB host Kristine Wolfe.

We can dig it: The giant potato's tasteful decor. Photo / AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

"I had a tiny house at the time," Wolfe told the Idaho Statesman. "It was actually bigger than my house. It was always in that game plan, I said one day I'm going to get that potato and make something out of it," she said.

Vegetable bed: The potato is designed for couples. Photo / AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

Inside the hollowed out potato, you'll find a double bed and a cosy seating area on the hand-built wood patterned floor.

"I rent to couples, so it's designed for couples. I think there will be a lot of staycations," said Wolfe.

Spud we like: Wolfe's big Idaho design project. Photo / AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

There's also nearby shower-house with an open fire to help you heat up in the Idaho outdoors.

However, bad news if the thought of a giant baked potato makes you hungry: there's no kitchen or cooking facility provided.

At $200 a night, Wolfe hopes her potato house will become a must stay for those visiting the area.