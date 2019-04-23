A horrific moment has been captured on video during which the aftershock from a major earthquake in the Philippines shook water from a high-rise rooftop swimming pool.

At least 11 people have been killed by massive earthquakes that hit the Southeast Asian nation on Monday afternoon.

Tremors were felt in the capital of Manila, where incredible footage showed buildings swaying and water being thrown from a rooftop swimming pool down the side of a high-rise building.

Rooftop pool: The Manila towers turned into torrents. Photo / Twitter

There were shocked reactions online to the video, with one person saying "Nightmares, for days".

Another said: "I'm glad I wasn't in that pool".

The 6.1 magnitude quake hit near the town of Bodega on the island of Luzon, about 60km northwest of Manila, disrupting air, rail and road transport and causing damage to buildings and infrastructure.

At least 52 aftershocks have been recorded.

Officials fear dozens could be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed commercial building.

The province of Pampanga was worst hit. Eight people were killed and about 20 injured, provincial governor Lilia Pineda said.

Aftershock: The high rise tower turned into a waterfall. Photo / Twitter

Rescuers were using heavy-duty equipment and search dogs to try to reach people trapped after a four-storey building went down, crushing a ground-floor supermarket, she said.

"Rescuers have been dispatched and people say they hear screaming from the rubble.

"They can be heard crying in pain.

"It won't be easy to rescue them."

Pampanga's international airport at Clark, a former US military base, was closed, and scores of flights were cancelled after damage to parts of the facility. Large cracks appeared on provincial roads, and electricity poles were felled. Rescue teams in Manila were preparing to reinforce efforts to reach people trapped in Pampanga.

Philippines: Rescuers carry a victim following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake. Photo / Ezra Acayan, Getty Images

The Government urged people to be calm as rumours of greater death and destruction gained traction online.

"We urge them to refrain from spreading disinformation in social media that may cause undue alarm, panic and stress," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

The earthquake hit shortly after 5pm local time in Manila and caused tall buildings to sway for several minutes in the main business districts.

Pictures of the damage following the Easter weekend earthquake in Pampanga province, Philippines. Photo / Ezra Acayan, Getty Images

"We got nervous, we got dizzy. I ran downstairs with three kids," domestic worker Arlene Puno said.

Elevated rail services were halted and workers were evacuated from offices and condominiums, sending a flood of people onto footpaths and into bus queues and adding more chaos to Manila's already congested roads.