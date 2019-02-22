We've put together a guide for spending a perfect day in Mexico City for just $200.

Mexico City is known as one of the best breakfast cities in the world— so start off with a hearty meal to fuel your day of activities. El Cardinal is a great spot that uses quality ingredients. $15

After breakfast, take a short walk to the Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico and admire the beautiful lobby — the glass ceiling was crafted by Tiffany in the early 20th century. Nearby, you'll find the National Palace — you'll definitely want to pay a visit here to admire the famous stairwell mural by Diego Rivera.

The stained glass ceiling of the Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

A couple of blocks away is the Metropolitan Cathedral— step inside and prepare to be dazzled by all the gold. While you're in an aesthetic frame of mind, head to the Palacio de Bellas Artes, or the Palace of Fine Arts. It's also well known for its collection of murals by famous Mexican artists. Admission is 60 pesos, around $5.

If you're getting hungry, the Mercado de San Juan market is nearby—you can try some exotic treats here. But if fried crickets aren't your thing, head to the nearby Ricos Tacos Toluca for a tasty chorizo taco lunch. At only 17 peso ($1.30) pertaco, you can afford to sample a few. $6.

Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes, or Palace of Fine Arts. Photo / Getty Images

Make your next stop the National Museum of Anthropology. It's the largest and most visited museum in Mexico, containing significant Aztec artifacts. Admission is around $6.

You can pick up some amazing souvenirs in Mexico City and the Ciudadela Artisan Market is a great place to do so— put aside $50 to buy a few things. When afternoon tea starts calling, get your chocolate fix at Churreria El Moro— a serving of churros with a rich hot chocolate will only set you back around $6.

Frida Kahlo. Photo / Getty Images

You can't visit Mexico City without paying tribute to its most famous daughter. A museum dedicated to Frida Kahlo's life and work can be found in her old family home in Coyoacan, one the oldest neighbourhoods in the city. Entry is around $11.

For a contemporary Mexican dining experience, have your dinner at Quintonil, in the Polanco district — it's one of the best restaurants in the city and after a cheap lunch, you can afford to splash out. It offers a 10-course tasting menu, but you can save money by ordering a la carte. $60.

Seeing a Lucha Libre match is a must-do in Mexico City. Photo / Getty Images

For evening entertainment, a Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling) experience is a must. The Arena Mexico is the most famous place to watch and it's so huge that you can easily pick up tickets on the door, or book on Ticketmaster for convenience. Just don't hang around afterwards, as the neighbourhood can be a bit unsavoury after dark. $20

For a nightcap with a side of history, visit La Opera, in Centro — revolutionary hero Pancho Villa famously fired his gun at the ceiling in 1910 and the hole still remains. Go here for traditional tequila service. $30

TOTAL: $209