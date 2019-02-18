As US airlines move to add more gender options for "non-binary" travellers booking tickets, Air New Zealand has announced it is also working on similar plans.

In a statement to the Herald , the airline said it was "currently exploring how we can introduce non-binary gender options across our various digital environments."

It's a move in line with airlines in the US, who are on track to add new gender options for "non-binary" people, who identify outside of male or female options currently offered when booking tickets.

Two air trade groups – Airlines for America in the USA and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – have recently approved new international best-practices to suggest how travellers using "non-binary IDs" should be accommodated.

Five of the biggest US carriers - American, Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska airlines – told USA Today they planned to implement the suggestions.

The suggested standard would create an option of "unspecified" or "undisclosed" when booking tickets, in addition to "male" or "female".

Currently when booking with Air New Zealand, passengers are not required to give their gender, but are required to include a title – most of which are gendered.

A spokeswoman for the airline said "diversity and inclusion" was hugely important to the organisation and they hoped to implement similar measures as the US airlines.

"Our Chief Executive Officer, Board and Executive team are big supporters of gender diversity, and they are supported by a dedicated Diversity & Inclusion Manager and leaders who sit within business units.

"We're proud to have recently gained Rainbow Tick accreditation, which deems our workplace a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for people of diverse gender identity and sexual orientations."

Air New Zealand's plans could put their booking practices in line with existing passport options for Kiwi travellers.

The New Zealand passport allows people to state their gender as male, female or "X" (indeterminate/unspecified), without the need to change their birth certificates or citizenship records.

Jetstar does not ask for a passenger's gender when booking a ticket, but does also require a title. The airline has been approached for comment.