Plane passengers were left horrified after a drunk woman threw a tantrum after being seated next to a child.

Valerie Gonzales, 32, fell into a rage after discovering she was seated next to a child on a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Las Vegas.

"I'm not sitting next to a f***ing three-year-old, I've been drinking all day," she said.

After the outburst, she moved to another seat on the plane that wasn't assigned to her – but still wasn't happy.

She continued to loudly swear, while other passengers began to film her.

Footage from the flight shows Gonzales abusing other passengers and shouting, "oh, you wanna tape me? Make, this viral, b**ch a**!"

Shortly after, she can be seen spitting on another passenger seated in front of her.

She continued to scream, "Make this viral! You wanna make this viral, make it viral. What the f**k did I do? I called someone old cause they were?

"Alright, I'll get my bags. I'll take my f***ing sh*t. F**k all ya'll."

After cabin crew were informed of her bad behaviour, she was asked to leave the plane and security were called to escort her off.

According to CBS Miami, she was then put in a wheelchair and rolled out of the terminal.

Arrest reports said she tried to get back on the plane and hit a member of airport staff who refused her entry.

Valerie Gonzales, 32, was arrested at the airport following her in-flight temper tantrum. Photo / Twitter, BigOShow

Another passenger told cabin crew Gonzalez was seated in the same row as her and had hit her on the arm when she refused to switch seats.

Gonzalez was eventually arrested at the airport and was charged with battery.