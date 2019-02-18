Stephanie Holmes checks into Barefoot Manta in Fiji's Yasawa Islands.

Location:

In the Yasawa Islands, north west of Nadi.

Getting there: I took the Awesome Adventures' Yasawa Flyer speedy catamaran, which takes around three hours from Port Denarau. The cat stops between Mantaray Island and Barefoot Manta, and tenders from each island will be there to transfer you (with your luggage going on separate boats). It's a well-oiled process by all accounts, with the Yasawa Flyer travelling to the very tip of the island chain and back again each day, allowing travellers to island hop to their heart's content.

Check-in experience: Warm. We were greeted by Saki and his guitar on the beachfront, then he walked us the few metres to the main bure where we sat and filled in paperwork while sipping on a complimentary cold juice. Saki told us all about the resort and its features, then we were shown to our rooms.

Room: Family safari bure. A huge safari-style tent, with wooden floor and sliding door entrance. Inside is big enough for a king bed, a sofa, foldaway twin single beds and a dressing table, with plenty of room to spare. It's quite a sight to behold — like the best kind of glamping.

View: Palm trees, white sand beach, ocean, sky. Like the Fiji you dream about. The family rooms face the sunset side of the island, so you can have your own little sundowner happy hour on your deck.

Bathroom: Behind the bed is another sliding door which leads to an outdoor shower and washbasin, and an enclosed toilet. There wasn't much hot water, but it was warm and humid enough outside not to need it.

Toiletries: Refillable glass bottles of shampoo, conditioner and shower gel secured to the wall by the shower.