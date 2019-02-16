Make the most of our endless summer with a camping trip to one of these budget-friendly

spots, writes Grace Ellis.

Whether you'd prefer to soak up the sun by the seaside, skip stones on the lakeshore or retreat to the isolation of lush NZ native forest, the Department of Conservation (DoC) and NZ District Councils offer a variety of freedom and budget-friendly camping locations sure to get you fizzing for a late summer camping trip.

Blessed with a plethora of scenic, hidden treasures, camping in New Zealand has never looked better.

1 Ray's Rest Camping Reserve, Kaiaua

No doubt one of the most popular freedom camping spots in the country, Ray's Rest Camping Reserve is situated just out of the hustle and bustle of Auckland, on an idyllic stretch of Miranda coastline. With next to no facilities, this site is restricted to certified, self-contained vehicles only. However, if you are one of the lucky few, you can park alongside the shoreline and watch in awe as thousands of shorebirds — such as the bar-tailed godwit and the wrybill — soar the skies and feed in the wetland environment. Come night-time, Ray's Rest is perfect for star-gazing, with little light pollution to spoil the view. Campers can enjoy this environmental gem for up to two nights, but get in quick — spaces are allocated on a first-in first-served basis.

2 Maitai Bay Campsite, Karikari Peninsula

Visit the jewel of the Karikari Peninsula, flaunting picturesque beaches and crystal clear water. From kayaking and snorkelling in the bay to farmland walks with spectacular views out to the Pacific Ocean, Maitai Bay caters to all nature-lovers. Alternatively, put your feet up, grab your favourite book and a bevvy and settle amongst the pohutakawas. This DoC campsite is suitable for both tents and self-contained vehicles, for a small nightly fee of $6 per child (5-17 years) and $13 per adult. Hot tip: If travelling by campervan, be sure to make the most of your summer camping trip with the DoC/NZMCA camping pass, which gives you access to 90 vehicle-accessible Standard and Scenic campsites around New Zealand.

Maitai Bay, Karikari Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

3 Hot Water Beach, Lake Tarawera, Rotorua

This secluded lakeside camping spot is as hot as it gets — literally. Only accessible by water taxi, boat or hike, Hot Water Beach is concealed in Te Rata Bay in the Lake Tarawera Scenic Reserve. For those looking for stress relief, this serene environment provides opportunities to relax in natural hot springs, or venture on the tracks surrounding Lake Tarawera. With water like glass, Lake Tarawera is ideal for wakeboarding, water skiing, tubing — you name it. To reduce pressure on this popular camping destination, visitors must book in advance. You can do this through the Whakarewarewa Village Charitable Trust, which maintains the area. Adults $13 per night; child (5-17 years) $6.50 per night.

whakarewarewa.com

4 Dickey Flat campsite, Karangahake Gorge

Pitch a tent beside the Waitawheta River and indulge in the rich gold mining history of Karangahake Gorge. Trek along what was, till 1979, an old railway line on the Karangahake Gorge Historic Walkway, and learn about one of New Zealand's most important historical industrial sites along the way. There's an alcohol ban here, so leave your booze at home and instead get drunk on the excitement of mountain biking, waterhole swimming and trout fishing (with a valid fishing licence). With Waihi township only 12km away, you can rest assured that further activities and amenities are available within just a short drive. Please note, DoC manages this campsite so be sure to check online for any temporary closure alerts — currently some tracks are closed for construction work to prevent the spread of kauri dieback. The campsite remains open.

Adults $8 per night, child (5-17 years) $4 per night.

5 Kaiaua Bay, East Cape

Located 60km from Gisborne, this beautiful beach is perfect for fishing, swimming or simply soaking up some vitamin D. If you're planning a camping trip during summer, however, you'll have to pay a fee and organise a permit first as this area is operated as a Summer Camping Ground during the period of daylight saving. Freedom camping is allowed outside this period. Also, if you're kicking it old-school with a tent, you'll need your own chemical toilet and plenty of water or it's a no-go — literally.

Permits cost $16.50 for up to two nights and $34 for two to 10 nights. If you really want to get away from it all, stay for 10-28 nights for $71.50.

gdc.govt.nz/kaiaua-beach-camping

6 Clifton Road Reserve, Hawke's Bay

Breathe in the salt of the ocean and enjoy the tranquil murmur of waves crashing outside your campervan, ebbing back and forth as if gesturing hello. This beachfront campsite in Te Awanga is just a stone's throw away from Cape Kidnappers where more than 6500 pairs of the Australasian gannet have been nesting since the 1870s, making it the largest colony in the world. For those who love to dabble in a bit of wine tasting here and there — and let's admit, who doesn't? — Hawke's Bay is also the oldest wine region in New Zealand, so visiting one of more than 200 vineyards and 70+ wineries in the area is a must. Though it's free to camp in this beachside haven, it is restricted to those with a certified self-contained vehicle. There are multiple spots around the region for freedom camping, however — just ensure you follow the rules and remember when in doubt, visit your closest i-Site Visitor Information Centre, District Council website or find alternative accommodation.

7 Anaura Bay Campsite, East Cape

Enjoy the splendour of the far east these holidays surrounded by coastal bush and native forest. Stroll white sand beaches as waves crash at arm's length, looking out to the Pacific Ocean on a somewhat remote piece of paradise. Freedom campers go back to basics with this spot, as chemical toilets are essential. Hot showers and water supply are provided, but campers are asked to conserve water where possible. Snorke, swim, or hike one of the many walks in the area. For a small fee of $8 per night, this slice of heaven could be your next camping destination.

8 The Pines — Lake Pukaki Reserve Freedom Camping

They say the early bird gets the worm and this saying stands true for those eager enough to wake up in time for sunrise — this is one view you won't forget. Pack a picnic and gaze in awe at New Zealand's largest mountain, Aoraki, more commonly known as Mt Cook. This quiet place is perfect for those looking to relax and enjoy the exquisite scenery of New Zealand.

At the southern end of Lake Pukaki, camping here is nothing less than extraordinary. However, this experience is a one-night exclusive and only available to those with a fully self-contained unit. For a spot as busy as it is, it maintains a peaceful and quiet aura, breathtaking to say the least. Another must on the list of impressive camping locations in New Zealand.



A note on kauri dieback

Aotearoa is filled with hidden natural treasures and simple pleasures. However, kauri dieback has become an increasingly prevalent issue in New Zealand. This disease lives in the soil and is caused by a microscopic fungus-like organism which infects kauri roots and makes them die prematurely. So if you're thinking of tramping or camping anywhere near these native beauties, do us all a favour and clean the soil off your footwear and gear; use a disinfectant afterwards and keep off kauri roots — spread the word, not the disease.

"Clean Green New Zealand" is an image Aotearoa prides itself on and though the authenticity of this reputation has been questioned internationally, maintaining what is left of Aotearoa's pristine countryside and clean waterways is a team effort. So, if you're thinking about camping this summer, do your part and leave only footprints — Toitū te whenua.