We're pretty lucky in our corner of the world – New Zealand is home to some of the most beautiful spots to celebrate with a loved one.

Whether it's on Valentine's Day, or any other day of the year, taking a trip away with your honey is the perfect way to connect deeply and bring on those warm fuzzy feelings.

With the help of Booking.com, we've put together a list of some of Aotearoa's most romantic locations, so you can start planning a surprise mini-break for that special someone.

Waiheke Island, Auckland

Looking out over the vineyards on Waiheke Island. Photo / Getty Images

With beautiful beaches, great restaurants, world-class wineries and incredible views, Waiheke is only a short ferry ride away to perfection. And what could be more romantic than a candlelit dinner at sunset surrounded by vineyards?

Where to eat: Casito Miro is a hidden treasure, located just around the corner from Onetangi Beach. With gorgeous gardens and amazing Spanish cuisine, it's bound to impress.

Waiheke Island Guesthouse. Photo / Supplied

Where to stay

: If you prefer unique, quirky accommodation options, check out this little nugget.

has a homey, hand-made feel with distinctive written all over it – sweet, charming and surprising.

Marlborough

The Marlborough region is perfect for a romantic staycation. Photo / Getty Images

Keeping with the wine theme as an appropriate aphrodisiac, Marlborough is the clear choice for romantics travelling to the South Island. Everything from famous wineries to breathtaking fiord land, Marlborough caters to even the most indecisive of couples.

Where to eat: Arbour offers innovative cuisine, an extensive wine list and a romantic environment. Using seasonal ingredients, you can enjoy a three, four or seven course fixed menu.

Marlborough Vintners Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Where to stay

: Part of the Heritage Collection,

is nestled in amongst the vineyards and offers a luxury base to explore historic villages, artist studios, wineries, specialist food producers, forest hikes, brewery tours, fishing trips and loads more. Get cosy with your significant other in the hot tub and toast to each other.

Queenstown

Enjoy the stunning views of Queenstown with your significant other. Photo / Getty Images

Nothing makes you feel smaller and closer to each other than being up in the mountains, the only people in the world. Everyone knows that Queenstown is incomparable, but have you ever seen it like this before?

Where to eat: Hidden away down a black alley in the centre of Queenstown, enjoy a cocktail or two at The Bunker as the open fire roars behind you. The restaurant offers discreet and intimate fine dinding, with a distinctly New Zealand flavour.

Azur Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Where to stay

:

will make you feel like you're on the edge of the world, cosy and exclusive. Fancy the Onsen Hot Pools? This lodge brings you a similar experience at your feet.

Romantic Russell, Bay of Islands

The waterfront of Russell. Photo / Getty Images

Steeped in history going back to the days of the Waitangi Treaty signing, Russell wasn't so romantic back then but has certainly earned its new moniker in recent years. The pride of the Bay of Islands, Russell is the jewel in the North Island's crown with charming walks, pretty B&Bs and enough yachts to satisfy any appetite. What's could be more romantic that swimming with dolphins?

Where to eat: The Duke of Marlborough offers amazing fresh cuisine and the seafood is to die for. Plus the views over the water aren't too bad either. Which brings us to our next point.

The Duke of Marlborough. Photo / Supplied

Where to stay

: Since you're eating there already, the Duke is the obvious choice for a a staycation in Russell.. Right at the waterfront with its sweet white veranda, original owner Johnny Johnston (an ex-convict turned good and favoured by the local Māori) named it after the world's richest man at the time, hoping to lend the spot a little elegance and opulence.