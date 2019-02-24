BREAKFAST

Get this meal right and you might not even need lunch in LA. The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker is a great breakfast option in a "Ponsonby Rd cafe" kind of way. They bake all their treats in-house (like the bacon maple scones with whipped maple chilli butter) and you'll also find classics like eggs bene and avocado toast. The coffee can be hit and miss, but if you're feeling visually frisky order the signature BBCM Colourburst Latte.

Basix is a great option if you're looking for a hangover cure or a mimosa kinda brunch.

Hugo's is a classic spot if you're up for some Jewish fare or even their legendary breakfast pasta - you get the vibe that a lot of entertainment "power meetings" happen here.

Decent coffee can be found at Alfred Coffee on Melrose Place - the people-watching around here is classic LA. If you're wanting something a little more adaptogenic, head to Moon Juice across the road where you'll find all kinds of potions to awaken your inner spirit and realign your chakras.

Alfred Coffee on Melrose Place is an iconic spot for bloggers. Photo / Instagram

TREATS

Christina Tosi found fame with her inventive treats at Milk Bar in New York. The LA bar on Melrose saves you a six-hour flight to get your hands on game-changers like the Cereal Milk soft serve - ice cream that tastes like the milk left at the bottom of a bowl of cereal (you can have this same milk in a latte FYI) and Compost Cookies - think chocolate chip cookies but with other random things like potato crisps and pretzels in them. Do not leave without trying the Crack Pie: gooey, buttery, dangerous and amazing.

Milk Bar on Melrose. Photo / Instagram

COOL DINER VIBES

You have to have at least one Diner/Dive Bar experience while you're in LA. Barneys Beanery on Santa Monica Boulevard opened in 1920 and is steeped in Rock'n'Roll history - it was apparently the last place Janis Joplin partied. Grab a booth and order up. The menu is crazily expansive and the food is classic American fare - huge, not overly healthy but delicious. Think footlong hot dogs, fried chicken, mac & cheese and next level burgers.

Toby's is more of a classic American diner than a dive bar but if it's a booth and good food you're after then this is a great option. Head to Mel's Drive In if you're looking for something after a fun night out at 2am. Like something out of Riverdale, think big booths, great end-of-night food, and don't look past ordering one of their classic shakes.

Mel's Drive In is the place to be on a Friday night. Photo / Getty Images

CELEBRITY HOT SPOTS

West Hollywood is great for food and even better for celebrity-spotting. If you're in town on a Sunday swing by the Melrose Trading Post markets and then saunter up to Crossroads for lunch. This vegan restaurant is a favourite of Ellen Degeneres. She's such a big fan that she had mini versions of their famous Impossible Burger as part of her star-studded 60th birthday catering.

Pace (pronounced Paa-che) is a cosy Italian eatery minutes up the hill in Laurel Canyon. Jim Morrison lived next door for many years and was a well-loved regular. Even today it remains a popular haunt for lots of celebs. The food is great and generally well priced but be careful with the specials - we came very close to accidentally ordering a US$90 truffle pizza here from the daily specials without realising the "special" price tag.

If you're looking for a dash of fun with your meal you can't go past Hamburger Mary's. Fan's of RuPaul's Drag Race will no doubt recognise many of the Queens performing each night. The food is tasty (Hamburger with a side of Mac & Cheese - yes please) and the drinks are fun - why wouldn't you want to drink out of a giant, plastic, high heeled boot? Don't forget your $1 bills if you sit inside - when the Queens perform you're expected to tip from the table.

If paparazzi and Kardashians are what you're after with your meal, head to Craig's on Melrose - you'll usually find both there.

The Impossible Burger at Crossroads is Ellen Degeneres's favourite. Photo / Instagram

EASY EATS

If you get sick of dining out and you're looking for good takeaways there's plenty in WEHO. Kiwi-owned Lucifers is quickly taking over the wider LA area and has many a celebrity fan (this is LA after all): Kirsten Bell, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Paul have all given it a very enthusiastic tick of approval. It serves up some of the best pizza and chicken wings in LA and can deliver to wherever you're staying.

Greenblatts Deli is right next to the Laugh Factory on Sunset. Here you'll find all kinds of Jewish fare including very good Matzo Ball soup. There's also an excellent wine selection that's very well priced - a great place to get a bottle for BYO or just for the hotel.