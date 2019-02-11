The UK's red carpet gala for film is often a big determiner of what will happen at the Academy Awards, but - if nothing else - the Baftas highlight the concentration of filming locations and award winning shows that call the British Isles home.

With so many favourite shows and films coming from the tiny island nation, the UK is a film fan's ideal holiday destination.

Game of Thrones: Belfast

On the end of the Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland is the natural setting for fantasy adventures.

Northern Ireland: Winterfell Tours has begun running Game of Thrones tours around the Strangford Lough locations. Photo / Winterfell Tours

The dour landscape and tumultuous ruins became home to the fantasy saga Game of Thrones, which has been continuously filming out of its Belfast base since 2010.

The joint Northern and Irish Republic tourism industry has pulled together to create spin-off ventures for fans of the series. This comes in the form of archery and helicopter sight-seeing to camping experiences.

The Winterfell tours company has even started a Game of Thrones Glamping package allowing tourists to camp out in the medieval surrounds.

Peaky Blinders' Liverpool

The murky world of Birmingham's 1920s mobsters was revived by Steven Knight in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders – fans might be surprised to find the iconic Black Country locations were not in Birmingham at all, but in Liverpool.

This was mostly due to Birmingham being bombed out of existence in the 40s – however the Bafta award-winning series gave the Shelby gang a new lease of life in the industrial surrounds of Liverpool and BBC Salford.

Cashing in on the opportunity, Brit Movie Tours has put together a day tour of the various locations that doubled up for Interwar England, staring out from central Liverpool.

Be sure to perfect your best Brummie accents.

The real Downtown: Highclere Castle. Photo / Getty Images

The real Downton Abbey

The fictional Yorkshire estate of Downton is actually an hour's drive outside of London in the countryside of North Hampshire.

The stately pile of Highclere Castle has become better known as Downton Abbey through the award winning show which was filmed there.

The house offers plenty of upstairs–downstairs drama in the form of tours revealing how the Carnarvons (the Crawley family's real life stand-ins ) have lived alongside their staff for four centuries.



The grounds and parkland designed by Capability Brown have an equal billing.

The castle and grounds have only just reopened after extensive filming for Downton Abbey's final instalment and is now welcoming back visitors ahead of the feature film version of Downton which is heading to theatres this year.

Dr Who in Cardiff

The spaceship-like Cardiff Millennium Stadium and film studios of BBC Cardiff make the Welsh capital as appealing to sci-fi aficionados as rugby union fans.

Exterminate: The Prince of Wales and the Dutchess of Cornwall are escorted around BBC Cardiff studios by two. Daleks. Photo / Max Mumby, Getty Images

Like Dr Who's time-travelling police box, there's a lot more going on in Cardiff than the unassuming exterior suggests.

Dr Who, which made Cardiff its home for production in 2005, has regularly ventured out into the streets for many 'on site' filming locations.

Fans of the 55-year old sci-fi series will be able to spot a number of the sites and a few recognisable outer space baddies. There might even be a dalek on patrol.

BBC Wales runs public tours of their Roath Lock film studios.

Bond's London

Britain's most famous tourist ambassador with a license to kill, James Bond is perhaps best known for his globe-trotting exploits to other cinematic countries.

However, the streets of London are paved with filming locations from the 24 films including For Your Eyes Only, Die Another Day, Skyfall and 2015's SPECTRE.

The London Film Musuem's longstanding Bond in Motion Exhibition has been running since 2014 with artefacts from the franchise's sixty-year history.

Then there always are the streets of London, for whom the exhibition is not enough.

While there are enough film locations hiding in plain sight for tourists to find, there's a whole raft of Bond-themed tours for visitors to try another day. The walking tour of James Bond's London starts from the offices of MI6 and leads through the underground bunkers and secret buildings that line the banks of the Thames.