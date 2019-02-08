It's no secret that many Americans love their guns – but it is still illegal to bring firearms through airport security checkpoints, whether they're loaded or not.
Despite this, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a record number of firearms in carry-on bags at 249 airport checkpoints around the country.
According to the TSA's
2018 Year in Review, a staggering 4239 firearms were intercepted last year.
To make that figure even more alarming, it was revealed that more than 86 per cent (3656) were loaded – another record – while almost 34 per cent (1423) had a round chambered.
The Year in Review also listed the top ten airports for firearms discoveries in 2018.
While Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) regularly sets records for being the busiest airport in terms of passenger count, it also claimed the dubious record of most firearms discovered last year.
In total, 298 firearms (253 loaded) discovered at the Atlanta airport in 2018 - an increase of 53, compared to 2017. It also set the record for the airport with the most firearms discovered in a month – in August 2018, 32 firearms were found at ATL checkpoints.
It was followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, where 219 firearms (193 loaded) were discovered.
While firearm possession laws range from state to state, the TSA is able to impose civil penalties of up to US$13,333 ($19,790) per violation, per person, for prohibited item violations – which it regularly does.
Other prohibited items intercepted by the TSA included inert grenades, a bottle of lighter fluid, fireworks and knife combs. Photo / TSA
The agency screened a record amount of travellers in 2018: 813.8 million; a 5.5 per cent increase over 2017. As well as firearms, officers also found many other prohibited items in carry-on bags – including
inert grenades, a bottle of lighter fluid, fireworks and knife combs. Top ten US airports for firearms discoveries in 2018
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport:
298 (253 loaded)
2. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 219 (193 loaded)
3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: 129 (120 loaded)
4. Denver International Airport: 126 (95 loaded)
5. Orlando International Airport: 123 (112 loaded)
6. George Bush Intercontinental Airport: 117 (115 loaded)
7. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 96 (80 loaded)
8. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 93 (76 loaded)
9. Dallas Love Field Airport: 89 (83 loaded)
10. Nashville International Airport: 86 (80 loaded)