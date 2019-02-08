It's no secret that many Americans love their guns – but it is still illegal to bring firearms through airport security checkpoints, whether they're loaded or not.

Despite this, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a record number of firearms in carry-on bags at 249 airport checkpoints around the country.

According to the TSA's 2018 Year in Review, a staggering 4239 firearms were intercepted last year.

To make that figure even more alarming, it was revealed that more than 86 per cent (3656) were loaded – another record – while almost 34 per cent (1423) had a round chambered.