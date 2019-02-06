John King flies Auckland to Chatham Island with Air Chathams flight 3C591.

The plane:

A Convair 580.

Class: Economy (no choice).

Check-in: No automation, no electronics, personal and cheerful service.

Seat: The Convair dates from the days when aircraft manufacturers and airlines recognised the fact that passengers had legs. Not only were the seats wide and comfortable but there was also ample room to stretch legs, even with cabin baggage having to be stowed under seats.

An invitation to the flight deck, something not available these days even to those used to luxuriating in Business Class, resulted in a very hard and upright seat with no foot room and plenty of warmth from the radio rack, with by far the best view in the house. Unbeatable.

Flight time: Two-and-a-bit hours.

On time? Auckland suffered from fog-induced disruptions and a minor technical issue caused a further short delay. No connecting flights, so no worries.

Airport experience: Auckland chaotic with inadequate seating in regional lounge to cope with disruption. Inia William Tuuta Memorial Airport (Chatham Island) warm and welcoming.

Entertainment: Inflight magazine or BYOB (book). Pretty clouds.

Food and drink: Tea, coffee, water and Tim Tams, entirely adequate for a flight of this length.

Service: With only two women passengers and most of the rest being a construction crew, the cabin had a very blokey atmosphere and the attendant seemed to be on first-name basis with most of them. A cheerful place.

Destination: Understated and under-recognised part of New Zealand. Brilliant in almost all respects but not for the high-heels-and-cafe-on-every-corner set.

Would I fly this again? Like a shot!