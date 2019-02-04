Ricardo Simich checks into the SurfJack Hotel & Swim Club Honolulu.

Getting there:

Just a few streets back from the high towers of Waikiki and the beachfront views on Ala Wai Boulevard is Lewers St, an old-school, urban Americana neighbourhood with all the modern shopping complexes nicely hidden, but only minutes walk away.

Check-in experience: It's outdoors, just before the pool — with a kiosk-like feel and staff who have that welcoming approach, which all nicely sets the chilled-out 50s Waikiki vibe.

Room: It wasn't a room with a view, but it was a bachelor haven. Cape Cod, mixed with retro Hawaiian touches and gnarly surf culture, worked to make me feel very relaxed in the spacious lounge and bedroom.

Price: A great range of rooms and giant suites from $433-$1150 at peak and $260-$723 off-season.

What's so good about this place? The hotel has the charm of the old, lovingly put back into a thoughtfully done refurbishment, much like many boutique hotels have done in Palm Springs. The many design-laden cabanas and quirky poolside touches capture the imagination, which will see you take a night off and bond with fellow guests to watch a late movie on the big screen by the pool. In short, unlike the many mega-chain luxurious hotels in this place you can feel free to go from poolside to your room — dripping.

And the bad? Don't chance it — you either get boutique hotel chilling or you don't. It might not have enough sparkling marble for you.

Toiletries: A smart range of Davines — the pink Love Lotion was a great moisturiser.

Food and drink: Mahina and Sun's restaurant is excellent; it is the fourth eatery from Honolulu-born chef Ed Kenney. A full bistro-style menu with every taste catered for, even the best foodie, especially if you love fresh local produce. You can't go past Happy Hour; their Mai Tai is strong, and you'll find perfection in their thin crust Margherita pizza with possibly the most fragrant basil ever.

The bed: American King with a big screen to match.

A room with a view? It's an escape, with the best view being the pool.

Bathroom: Cape Cod wood styling on steroids with a pebble stone shower and above average water pressure.

Free Wi-Fi? As easy as adjusting air conditioning.

Noise: Quiet neighbourhood, busy pool.

Room service: Very good.

Value for money: Great value and cool, if you want a few days respite from the mega-expensive real estate towering around, this is your place.

Exercise facilities: An impressive pilates studio and pale blue bicycles that will have those in-the-know know you are staying at the Surf Jack.

Contact: surfjack.com.

Perfect for: Singles and couples.

The bottomline: You will feel like it is your little secret, a perfect hotel to break up your stay, you can hide away from the world in blissful comfort in your room or you can mix it up and meet people by the pool. The neighbourhood is sprinkled with a few hip bars that the very relaxed hotel staff will help you to navigate.