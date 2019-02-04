Tennessy Weir sails from Picton to Wellington on the Kaitiaki.

Built:

Rotterdam, Holland.

Owners: KiwiRail.

Flag: British.

How big: 181.6m long.

How old: 23 years old.

How many passengers: 1350, mainly tourists and families.

Destinations: She sails between Picton and Wellington.

Cruise length: 52 nautical miles, which takes about 3hr 30m.

Check-in: Fun at the beginning, but then the waiting went on and on and on.

Food: A wide selection of food and hearty meals for around $10. A trolley went around offering scones with jam and cream.

Entertainment: A magician who could make the best balloon sculptures, movies for all, and in the bar a seven-piece band from Wellington called Superbad that got everyone moving, playing jazz and soul covers.

Facilities: Everything you needed. A bar, cafe, play area, numerous decks to look out from and plenty of toilets. There was plenty of seating for everyone. Most families were seated on Level 7 where the magician was.

Service: With a smile.

What's great: The entertainment, hands down. The view is also great. Once you reach the Sounds, its pretty surreal.

What's not: The wait to check-in at Picton.

Ideal for: Taking your car between the North and South Islands.