Wanted: one discerning traveller with a taste for the finer things in life. Must have an interest in superyachts, private jets and luxury islands.

A new website is advertising for what could only be described as anybody's dream job.

HushHush, a start-up luxury shopping website is hiring for a Luxury Product Tester.

Auction house: The Luxury Product taster must have 'excellent taste'. Photo / Getty Images

The advert for the £75,000-a-year ($142,000) position details what they are looking for in a candidate as follows:

"We're on the hunt for a Luxury Product Tester to review our products before they are put on sale to the public.

"… the successful candidate will be expected to test similar products for their style, comfort, performance and suitability for the site, and produce a thorough report on every item."

Travel is an important part of the position, as he or she will also "be required to review private islands and properties for sale around the world."

Superyacht: HushHush needs a tester to help patrons with too much money and too little time. Photo / Getty Images

The website which describes itself as "Amazon for millionaires" was launched at the beginning of the year to offers people with too much money and too little time "the chance to buy the finest luxury items across all categories, all on a single website."

Categories for the listings include art pieces, jewellery, property and pleasure craft.

Hushhush needs someone to test a range of 200,000 or so items sold though the website. Items such as the £41.3 ($78.3) million Admiral Explorer yacht or a $4 million jewel-encrusted Rubik's cube.

Rubik's Cube: Some of the more elaborate items can be seen on the website. Photo / Supplied

The website's founder, Aaron Harpin, who lives in Monaco, told the Sun newspaper that the role would be vital to the success of the business:

"Of course, we also want our customers to know that each and every item has our assurance of quality. That's why we're on the hunt for a product tester."

Harpin said "our customers can find everything from yachts and property to supercars and art, underwater jet skis and arcade games to vineyards and £25m Texan ranches. We really do offer everything our customers might enjoy; and our commitment to customer satisfaction and confidentiality is absolutely paramount."

Supercar: Hushhush is on the hunt for a tester. Photo / Getty Images

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Harpin said his website has enjoyed a number of sales for items, including a $200,000 hovercraft.

There has not been a deadline included with the job listing, but it's likely to be filled fast.