Forget cramped cabins and fights in the buffet line on board a cruise ship, Kiwis will be able to travel on what's claimed to be "the world's most luxurious residence at sea".

Perched on the 14th deck overlooking the ship's bow, the Regent Suite on the Seven Seas Splendor costs $16,000 a night and is bigger than most people's homes at 278 sq m, with an additional 120 sq m of wraparound decking.

The two-bedroom suite boasts a fully-stocked bar, a glass-enclosed solarium with a Captain's view of the world's most beautiful destinations, and its own "spa retreat", featuring a sauna, steam room and unlimited spa treatments.

Guests sleep in a hand-crafted Vividus bed from Swedish manufacturer Hästens worth $290,000 - which takes 18-months to make. They can wash in a shower with floor-to-ceiling ocean views. Clothes are hung in walk-in-wardrobes.

Advertisement

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is setting a new standard for luxury vacations with the launch of Seven Seas Explorer. Photo / Supplied

Golden chandeliers, sculptures and pricey artwork adorn the rooms.

A personal butler coordinates spa services, daily activities and mixes cocktails at the personal bar. A car and driver, and personal guide - coordinated by the butler - is waiting at every port.

"The Regent Suite is the ultimate example of how Seven Seas Splendor will astonish luxury travelers with an unrivaled experience, and it reflects the superior level of detail you'll uncover throughout this stunning ship," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Guests also have exclusive access to an additional private dining room. Photo / Supplied

"Whether you're entertaining friends in your elegant living room, enjoying caviar or lobster in your dining room ... or exploring a seaside village with your personal car and guide ... the holistic experience represents luxury perfected."

Guests in the suite - which is sold-out for nearly all of the 2020 sailings - also have exclusive access to an additional private dining room where they can host a cocktail reception or enjoy fine dining selections from the steakhouse or the modern French restaurant.

The Regent Suite. Photo / Supplied

A pre-voyage concierge will take care of personalised details, including dressing the bed in preferred linens and pillows, sourcing the preferred scent and ensuring the guest's choice of designer bath and skincare products are ready in their bath.

The Regent Suite. Photo / Supplied

The ship makes its maiden voyage next February with cruises in the Caribbean, Panama, Cuba, the Mediterranean, Miami and northern Europe. While the company is yet to announce its destinations for the following year, New Zealand is likely to see the ship on our shores. Sister ships the Navigator, the Mariner and the Explorer, already offer cruises between Auckland and Bali, Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Regent Suite. Photo / Supplied

Seven Seas Splendor also features 375 suites with balconies ranging from the 28 sq m entry-level Veranda Suite.

When reservations opened for the ship in April last year, the company said it had its best single booking day in the brand's 26-year history.

Seven Seas Splendor will be the company's fifth ship and its fleet will grow to six in 2023.