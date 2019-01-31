If you've ever enjoyed a Chinese hot pot that's so good you've wished you could jump right in, this hot spring resort could be for you.

While it certainly won't appeal to everyone, a Lunar New Year promotion at Hangzhou's First World Hotel in China's Zhejiang province is offering just that.

The different compartments of the hot spring contain everything from bananas to chillies. Photo / Getty Images

Home of the Yunman Hot Spring, one of the hotel's pools has been designed to look like a giant hot pot – complete with fruit and vegetables, for tourists to bathe alongside.

A rectangular hot spring bath is divided into compartments, each with its own unique filling – including limes, chillies, lettuce, corn, apples and bananas.

Diners munch on meat and vegetable skewers while bathing in the hot pot hot spring. Photo / Getty Images

And if all that makes you hungry, you can also dine while you soak.

Hungry tourists are invited to munch on giant skewers of barbeque meat and vegetables, which lay across the pool.

It's the perfect opportunity to pig out while celebrating the Year of the Pig.

According to Chinese news site Sohu.com, the aim of the attraction is to promote a healthy lifestyle ahead of the Lunar New Year, which begins in the first week of February.

A man born in the Year of the Pig drinks a Coke in a hot pot shaped hot spring at the First World Hotel. Photo / Getty Images

A hot pot meal is generally shared with friends or families, with diners cooking meat, vegetables and noodles in a pot of spicy soup.

A popular weekend destinations due to its abundance of thermal springs, Hangzhou is just a two hour drive away from Shanghai.