What was your greatest holiday?

In 1997 (on the day Princess Diana died, incidentally), me and a couple of mates jetted off to Barbados for a couple of weeks. We didn't know what to expect, apart from sun and sand, but we ended up in an extended group of about 25 people we met in the bars and clubs and spent the entire holiday together. For some reason, everybody just clicked and we had a great time scuba diving, doing excursions and hitting the nightlife. We all still stay in touch to this day. Never had one like that before or since.

And the worst?

Went to Spain in the 80s on a package deal and ended up staying in a portacabin on a building site. Absolute dump, flew home a week early.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

The locations for the Lord of the Rings movies. Incredible!

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

Travelling non-stop around the world with the band unfortunately dulls my appetite for holidays nowadays, so I tend to spend any spare time visiting England's beautiful West Country. Me and the wife recently purchased a farmhouse in Andalusia, Spain, right in olive-grove country, so we try to get over there as often as possible. It's gorgeous there.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

Back in the early 80s there used to be a horrible airline called People Express that flew from Heathrow to New York. Proper cattle class. I didn't know it at the pre-internet time but, incredibly, you had to pay for your ticket on board the aircraft 37,000 feet above the Atlantic. Upon passing through check-in, I dumbly assumed that I had managed to escape without paying, so I went on a food, drink and duty-free binge with the ticket money.

When the hostess asked for the ticket money mid-flight, I hardly had a bean. Talk about embarrassing. I was held at JFK until I managed to get some pals back home to pay for my airfare. Thankfully, this rotten airline went bust a year or so later.

Aisle seat or window seat?

Aisle for easy toilet access.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ...

A good book.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

Never drink alcohol before or during a flight.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

My trademark newsboy cap from Pittsburgh. I had it for years but, unfortunately, I lost it backstage at a show recently. I can't find another that's as comfortable as that one.

Favourite airport to land at?

City Airport in London. It's two miles from my house. Also Malaga Airport in Spain. Knowing that you're travelling to your second home and not to work feels real good.

What's the next trip you've got planned?

Over to you guys in February. Bring it on!