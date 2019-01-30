The "unruly tourists" might disagree, but New Zealand has been named as one of the most welcoming countries in the world.

The award was bestowed by Booking.com, as part of its annual guest review awards, which honour accommodation partners that consistently deliver good reviews from travellers.

Using data sourced from more than 171 million genuine guest reviews, the top five most welcoming countries on earth were revealed as Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, New Zealand and Taiwan.

"I may be a little biased but I think it's absolutely fantastic for New Zealand to be recognised in this way," said Booking.com's Local Area Manager Joshua Nu'u-Steele.

"It's a testament to the hard work of our tourism sector and the quality of the accommodation on offer. Thanks to our genuine guest reviews, winning an award is a clear statement of quality that travellers can trust."

A Kiwi town was also named as one of the most welcoming places in the world, with Lake Tekapo named as fifth on the global list topped by Goreme in Turkey.

Graham Smith, mayor of the Mackenzie District, which includes Lake Tekapo, said the recognition did not come as a surprise.

"As a community we've worked hard with our approach of quality service and pride ourselves on our wonderful and welcoming reputation. It is something so fitting with our special and unique Mackenzie District," he said.

"To be recognised in this way, to realise your efforts are not just noticed locally but globally, that's pretty special and something we're all incredibly proud of. I congratulate our Tekapo businesses and community."

Lake Tekapo was named fifth on the list of most welcoming places in the world. Photo / Getty Images

As well as being in the top five most welcoming countries, New Zealand accommodation providers also had something to celebrate – over 5100 Kiwi properties were awarded with Guest Review Awards for consistently achieving an 8.5/10 score or higher.

These properties were spread throughout the country, with the vast majority (84 per cent) being Bed and Breakfasts.

They included Falcon's Rise Alpaca Farm in Renwick, Richmond Lodge in Thames, Northfield Luxury Accommodation in Methven and Kapiti Waves B&B in Pukerua Bay.

Top ten most welcoming countries

Hallstatt: Austria has been voted the world's most welcoming country by Booking.com. Photo / Getty Images

1. Austria

2. Czech Republic

3. Poland

4. New Zealand

5. Taiwan

6. Romania

7. Hungary

8. Ireland

9. Serbia

10. Greece

Top ten most welcoming places

The fairy chimneys near Goreme Turkey, voted the world's most welcoming town. Photo / Fiego Cupolo, Getty Images

1. Goreme (Turkey)

2. Slunj (Croatia)

3. Eluanbi (Taiwan)

4. Niagara on the Lake (Canada)

5. Lake Tekapo (New Zealand)

6. Bendigo (Australia)

7. Newport (United States)

8. Nozawa Onsen (Japan)

9. Fernando de Noronha (Brazil)

10. El Chalten (Argentina)