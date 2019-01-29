Andrew Louis sails aboard the Pride of America around the islands of Hawaii.

Who owns it:

Pride of America is part of the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet of ships.

Check-in experience: After checking in the bags, the ladies are presented with a real-flower lei, the lads receive a shell necklace, then there's a photo with hula dancers.

Where we sailed: Seven days starting in Honolulu, Hawaii, then island-hopping to Maui, Big Island, Kauai and back to Honolulu.

Our room: We had a suite stateroom on the 10th floor, which came with our own balcony.

Cosy and smaller than a land-based hotel room. Best to unpack and store everything in the cupboard, where there's plenty of space, and hangers for your Hawaiian shirts.

Services: Room service, laundry, etc. If your kids are too cool to hang out with Mum and Dad, there are programmes available on the ship. Guppies for under-3s, Splash academy for the 3-12-year-olds and Entourage for the teens.

There is a spa for massage and nail treatments, also a hair salon. Bookings are recommended.

Outside facilities: Three swimming pools, six hot tubs, table tennis, Golf driving net, basketball court.

Dining: Choose from 16 dining options, 12 bars and lounges. Teppanyaki, sushi, American-style steak house, Italian and French cuisine. If you're tight for time, go for one of the complimentary buffets. The specialty dining restaurants can get busy so booking ahead, using the free app, is easiest.

Bed: A super-comfy, king-size, single bed each for my daughter and me. I expected to be swaying like a hammock through the night but the ship is huge and has a top speed of 22 knots (just under 41km/h), so it was barely noticeable.

Bathroom: Small, the shower could be a squeeze for plus-size passengers, but it was functional and well-maintained, reminding me of bathrooms in Japanese hotels.

Exercise facilities: A fully equipped gym is available or you can run along the promenade deck. Two laps is a little over 1km.

Perfect for: People who don't like unpacking and packing again. Your room follows you from port to port.

Would I return: Yes. In contrast to Oahu, the other Hawaiian islands are quite rural and are much less populated. During the day, explore and experience the rich landscape of each new port. Then at night, the happening place to be is back onboard the ship, where there is no shortage of nice places to eat, shows to see and dance floors to hit.