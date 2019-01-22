Norwegian Cruise Line has denied a British couple's allegations that a crew member had sex on the bed in their cabin.

Bobby and Mary Jackson of Northern Ireland claimed the incident occurred on a cruise from Singapore to Thailand on the Norwegian Jewel.

Shortly after boarding, they said they arrived at their tenth floor room and saw the back of a naked man on top of a woman on their bed.

The couple said they were later told the man in the room was a crew member on the ship.



"What I witnessed was extremely unpleasant," Mary, 62, told Scotland's Sunday Post.

Advertisement

"There was a man and woman having sex on the bed in our designated room.

"I immediately closed the door again. Eugene, our cabin attendant, was present and he immediately went to inform his supervisor.

"We are not prudes but this was ridiculous."

However, in a statement sent to USA Today, the cruise line suggested the allegations were found to be untrue.

"The thorough investigation undertaken, including full review of security footage of the corridor where the stateroom was located, does not corroborate the allegation," the line said in the statement.

"Any incidents that may fall below these standards are thoroughly investigated and actioned appropriately."