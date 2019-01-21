Two cruise passengers were shocked to discover a crew member having sex in their cabin.

British couple Bobby, 64, and Mary Jackson, 62, were travelling on the Norwegian Pearl from Singapore to Thailand on a weeklong dream cruise that cost over $9000

However, shortly after boarding the ship, they were greeted with an "extremely unpleasant" sight – a naked crew member having sex with an unidentified woman on the bed in their designated cabin.

"I could see the back of a man on the bed who was directly facing us and it was obvious he was in the middle of having sex with a woman," Mary Jackson told the Sun.

The couple's cabin attendant was present and he went to inform his supervisor.

"I shut the door immediately and we went into the cabin next door where my sister was staying while the staff sorted this out", she said.

"We are not prudes but this was ridiculous."

It was the couple's first cruise and things had already gone off to a bad start, when they were let waiting to board in high temperatures for two-and-a-half hours at Singapore's Marina Bay.

"When we finally got on the ship we first went to the bar for a drink because we were exhausted after all the standing around in the heat, "Bobby Jackson told the Sun.

"We were then shown down to our state room accommodation, which we were really looking forward to seeing."

When they first arrived at their cabin, the key card would not work – but after a third attempt, they were able to access their room and made the shocking discovery.

While the couple complained to the ship's guest relations manager, they were told there were no alternative rooms available as the vessel was full.

"We went back to the cabin and tried to go back in there but although the woman had left, the male was still there, " Bobby said.

"Two of the ship's crew in white uniforms eventually persuaded him to leave. He looked very sheepish."

When he asked crew if they knew him, he was told the man was a worker on the boat.

The couple were offered around $190 of credits to spend on the ship, but were "insulted" by the offer.

And things only got worse on this "dream cruise" – two days later, Mary became ill with a stomach bug and spent most of the ship confined to her cabin and was put on an IV drip.

After returning home, Bobby and Mary wrote to Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line, but were still unhappy with a follow-up offer of £200 ($383) each in credits towards another cruise with the line, if taken this year.

The cruise line said a full investigation had taken place and appropriate action was taken.

In a recent survey by British consumer advice magazine Which?, Norwegian Cruise Line was found to be the second-worst cruise company, with a satisfaction rating of 66 per cent.