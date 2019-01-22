Johnny Di Francesco is the founder of 400 Gradi restaurant in Melbourne.

What was your greatest holiday?

My favourite holiday is always going back to Naples, especially with my family. My kids have been raised in Australia so being able to bring both of their cultures together by travel has been a real privilege.

And the worst?

Not going on a holiday. I can't think of anything worse than not going away at least once a year. Even a local getaway is sometimes enough.

Advertisement

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing?

Eating. My life is food, but it's great to get out of the kitchen and experience the food of other cultures and see how other chefs are doing things.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

Is it cliched to say Queenstown? It has everything and you can be as relaxed or as active as you like.

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

As the old TV commercial says, Tahiti looks nice ...

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

I've insisted on still travelling when I've been really unwell — as in, really should have been in bed for days unwell — because of business commitments. Not smart at all. I don't think I was popular with the people around me on the plane either.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ... Is it cliched to say my smartphone?

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

If in doubt, don't take it — it's better to underpack than overpack. As long as you have your passport and your wallet, you can usually cope with pretty much anything.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

Naples is dotted with tiny, authentic restaurants and pizzerias that are almost impossible to find, but are responsible for some of the best food on the planet (in my opinion). Eating street food in Naples is always memorable.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

My wife.

Favourite airport?

I've spent a lot of time in the Kuwait International Airport in the last couple of years, and I have to say it's impressive.

What's the next trip you've got planned?

It will either be to New Zealand or to the US to check on the progress of 400 Gradi in Dallas.