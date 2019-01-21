Olivia Fairhurst stays at The Calile, a new property in downtown Brisbane.

Getting there:

A 20-minute car ride from the airport.

Check-in experience: Perfect — despite only one person at the counter serving two people, another lady warmly welcomed me and accommodated all my needs.

Room: An urban-styled arch opens up to a Palm Springs-themed room with marble and gold detailing. A plate of delicate macarons and appetisers with a welcome noteis waiting for me.

What's so good about this place? The consistency of the architecture, comfort and customer service creates the truly serene atmosphere expected in any luxury hotel.

And the bad? The aircon makes a clicking noise but during my stay the hotel had only been open a week and this can easily be fixed with maintenance.

What's in the neighbourhood? It's on James St in Fortitude Valley, surrounded by Australian designer clothing brands and upmarket eateries. The famous James St Market, a short walk across the carpark, was established by the same family who owns the Calile.

Toiletries: I am a skincare fanatic and the toiletries are better quality that any hotel I've been to. Mandarin and rosemary scented, the products felt more like pieces you'd find in an upmarket decor store. The makeup wipes even work more effectively than store-bought wipes.

Food and drink: The Lobby Bar cocktails aren't sparse on the spirits and certainly hit the spot while the luxurious snacks are unique but delicious in flavour. The hotel's Greek restaurant, Hellenika, has the best service I've experienced and delicious food to match.

My Greek dinner companion says the spanakopita was better than any he's had in Greece.

The bed: A king bed with luxury pillows perfect for a deep sleep after a busy day exploring Brisbane.

A room with a view? The room overlooks city buildings and the pool surrounded by private cabanas and palms Bathroom: With the standout feature being a waterfall shower, the bathroom is embellished with tiling flowing from floor to mid-ceiling, a long mirror, gold features and a bowl sink. The toilet is separated from the main bathroom, perfect for privacy.

Free Wi-Fi? Log in once for free Wi-Fi during your stay.

Noise: Aside from construction work noise one morning, the room was a silent abode.

Room service: Arrived within 20 minutes, the salmon is so soft it slides apart and melts in the mouth. Paired with organic soba noodles, it's the onion and local mushroom that creates the crunch to the Asian-dressed dish. There's a side of seasonal greens, washed down with a pineapple strawberry soda and followed by Spanish creme brulee with dehydrated mandarin. I fall asleep full and satisfied.

Value for money: Pay for a five-star experience and you'll receive just that.

Exercise facilities: Still under construction during my stay, as the hotel has only been open a week.

Contact: thecalilehotel.com

Perfect for: A relaxing retreat to recharge in the midst of exploring all that Brisbane has to offer.

The bottom line: A resort escape to relax in an urban Palm Spring styled five-star hotel.