If you're looking for a place to unwind, you needn't stray far from this part of the globe, according to a new study.

New Zealand has been voted the fourth most "chilled out" country in the world.

Indonesia took the top spot for the world's most "zen destination", followed by Australia for sheer "she'll be right" attitude.

Indonesia: The island chain was number 1 ranked spot for global relaxation. Photo / Getty Images

Other international centres for chillaxing include Iceland, whose overall scores ranked it third overall, and Sri Lanka, whose generous 29 days of public holiday (which is supplemented by 14 days annual leave), has earned its blissed out inhabitants fifth place on the table.

The study by the bookings website lastminute.com weighed up a score on criteria including number of annual holiday days, environmental quality, culture and the human rights of its inhabitants - as well as the number of spas.

Aotearoa was found to be one of the top countries in the world for quality of life and laidback attitude.

However, if you were looking for a place to unwind, according to lastminute.com you could do no better than a holiday in Indonesia.

The number one ranked spot for global relaxation secured the title with 88,000 kilometres of beaches, almost 200 designated green spaces and a comfortable average temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Number 1 Zen destination: Air Panas Banjar hotspring on Bali, Indonesia. Photo / Getty Images

Sub-Arctic Iceland, which was on its own as the only nation from the northern hemisphere in the top five, might seem a surprising addition to the "chill" list, until you consider its generous annual leave and untouched landscape.

While New Zealand performed strongly in holiday and environmental beauty, it was the strong quality of life that secured a top place, being ranked first overall for human rights.

Sub-Arctic chill: Iceland is the only Northern country to make the chill list top five. Photo / Getty Images

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Reigo Eljas, country director for lasminute.com's UK and Ireland operations, said: "As we welcome 2019 with open arms, many of us are looking to start off feeling refreshed and ready to take on the year ahead.

"By looking to other cultures, we can borrow tried-and-tested traditions - from hot springs to meditation - to help us feel Zen.

"Our analysis of the world's most chilled out countries reveals that Indonesia ranks as the most relaxed nation out of all others in our study."

Most relaxing New Zealand destinations

Unwind among the vines: Marlborough, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Marlborough Wine Region

The landscape and contents of these vineyards' cellars is in no hurry at all. The chilled out vibes of the vines and the Tararua ranges in the distance help you tap into the Wairarapa's unique zen – ideally with a glass in hand.

Cape Kidnappers, Hawkes Bay

The luxury retreat was named as the best resort in Australasia, and one of the best in the world by the Conde Naste Traveler awards. The golfer's idyll situated on a pristine, 6000 acre peninsula was found to be "well above par" by the visiting judges.

Natural spas: Rotorua. Photo / Getty Images

Polynesian Spa, Rotorua

The natural thermal spas of Rotorua have been a place to unwind for centuries, with the Māori hotspot and bath house forming one of New Zealand's oldest spas. Signature treatments using thermal mud and Manuka honey have become guest favourites.

Onsen Hot Pools, Queenstown

In a spot more famous for adrenaline-sports than relaxation, the Onsen Pools at the River Shotover are an oasis of calm. Fed by natural spring water, the screening can be pulled back to reveal breath-taking views of Central Otago.

The relaxed long list

1- Indonesia

2 - Australia

3 - Iceland

4 - New Zealand

5 - Sri Lanka

6 - Cyprus

7 - Philippines

8 - Greece

9 - India

10 - Mauritius

11 - Costa Rica

12 - Portugal

13 - Bulgaria

14 - Croatia

15 - Spain