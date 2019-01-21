Greg Fleming sails aboard the Celebrity Edge

Owners:

Royal Caribbean.

How big: She is 306m long, with a tonnage of 130,818.

How old: Brand spanking new and worth a cool one billion US dollars.

How many passengers: She carries 2908 guests and 1400 crew. There are 1467 staterooms.

Destinations: The Edge will spend most of 2019 sailing the Mediterranean.

Cabins: The widest range of staterooms available in the Celebrity fleet. From new single staterooms — designed for modern solitary travellers — to indulgent panoramic ocean-view staterooms. Connecting staterooms make it easy for families and friends to get together while maintaining privacy when needed. Eighty per cent of staterooms have the space-saving infinite veranda. The 230sq m Iconic Suites — positioned high above the bridge — are the most luxurious available.

The Sky Suite on board the Celebrity Edge. Photo / Supplied

Food:

Four main restaurants, plus a whole host of speciality and complimentary dining options. Including Le Petit Chef, which uses technology to bring your tabletop to life, meaning an animated character appears beside your plate and prepares each course you'll be enjoying right in front of you before you're served the actual dish. But I always judge ships by the quality of the food in the buffet-style dining deck — on the Edge it's the Ocean View — and it was good. The best meal I had on board was at private dining venue Luminae. Bread and pastries are all made on board the ship. And don't forget the hamburgers at The Mast Grill.

Entertainment: A state-of-the-art theatre with a teched-up sound system, I didn't get to a show but heard good reports. Lots of high-end shopping including Bvlgari and Cartier, but just wandering around the ship will keep you awestruck for the first day — there was even a poet for hire if words failed you.

Facilities: For exercise fans, there's a state-of-the-art spa and gym — a highlight of the trip. If you don't emerge rejuvenated after an hour's rock salt massage, followed by a Turkish bath, infrared sauna and aromatherapy, you're beyond help. The resort deck has a large pool, hot tubs, lots of lounging areas. The adults-only Solarium — a covered pool with a juice bar — is a must also. There's fast and efficient Wi-Fi, you can even stream Netflix from your phone to your stateroom's television.

Innovations: Lots — it's a very quiet, smooth sailing ship. The much-vaunted Magic Carpet is a moveable deck that gives you a totally different perspective on the cruising experience. The design touches throughout will thrill you.

Service: Really good — getting a spot on this ship was apparently much sought after and the crew were proud to work on her. It helped that the crew quarters and facilities are top-notch.

The Celebrity Edge. Photo / Supplied

What's great:

The design — Celebrity employed design rock stars to oversee the look of the ship, and the success is evident with pictures from guests all over social media. This ship is designed for a new generation of cruisers.

What's not: The only misstep was a theatre-come-dining spot called Eden. The food was great, the theatre, performed as part of the dining experience — a retelling of the Adam and Eve story — a bit silly.

Ideal for: Cruisers who want the latest in cruise tech and design. This ship will appeal to a younger demographic.