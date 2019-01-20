Give the kids an active adventure of their own, with skills they can use when the holidays are over.

1 Byron Bay, NSW

This sleepy dairy town turned hippie surf haven is a great place to learn how to master the waves. With a variety of breaks to suit different levels of expertise, kids can fine-tune their wave-riding skills at one of the many surf schools in the area.

Soul Surf School

is one such option, offering group lessons for kids aged five to 12 — with parents welcome to join in as well. Courses range from half a day to five days and all you need to bring are your boardies and a towel.

2 Waikiki, Hawaii

There's no better place to learn to surf than in the home of surfing itself — and the gentle rolling waves of Waikiki, Hawaii's most famous beach, is the perfect spot to start out. The kids surf camp at the Ty Gurney Surf School, right on the beach, is popular with locals and visitors. Kids between six and 15 can take part and the camp runs over three consecutive days. Private one-on-one lessons are also available for your budding grom.

3 Kuta, Bali

Although Bali is known for grinding breaks that attract some of the world's most extreme surfers, it also has a few more gentle options where beginners can have a go. The tourist strip of Kuta and Legian is one such option, with plenty of schools offering lessons for kids. The Rip Curl School of Surf offers a "Little Ripper" programme with private lessons adapted specifically for your child's ability. Experienced coaches will answer all questions kids have about surfing and build their confidence riding the waves.