The cruise world will get even bigger this year, with more ships launching over the next 12 months. Eli Orzessek looks at four we're looking excited about.

Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Cruises

Purpose-built for exploring the exotic Galapagos archipelago, Celebrity's new 100-passenger Flora vessel will run 10- and 11-night journeys through the islands all year round, following its launch in May. In between admiring the unique wildlife of the area, passengers can retreat to the ship's plunge pool, private cabanas or stargazing platforms. And for an extra fee, you can enjoy the first-ever glamping experience at sea — wining and dining al fresco and sleeping under the stars in a cabana.

You can glamp in the Galapagos islands on Celebrity's new Flora cruise ship. Photo / Celebrity Cruises

Spectrum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean

Launching in June, Royal Caribbean's latest megaship offers plenty to keep the whole family entertained while exploring the seas of Asia. Catering primarily to the Chinese market, Spectrum of the Seas is to be decked out with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from the line — from virtual reality thrills in the Sky Pad bungee trampoline to drinks made by robots at the Bionic Bar and stunning views 90m above sea level on the North Star. Kids will love sliding instead of taking the stairs in the Ultimate Family Suite, which also includes a private 3D cinema complete with karaoke.

Royal Caribbean's new Spectrum of the Seas ship. Photo / Royal Caribbean

AmaMagma, AmaWaterways

Making her debut on the Danube in May, AmaWaterway's new riverboat is revolutionary, measuring roughly twice the width of standard riverboats. With all that extra space, AmaMagna offers a wider variety of leisure and dining, with four on-board restaurants, a heated pool and an expansive wellness studio. There are also opportunities to explore the rivers on a more intimate scale. The ship's innovative water sports platform opens up to reveal the 14-passenger Sundowner Boat, for extra river excursions.

AmaWaterways' new AmaMagma riverboat makes her debut on the Danube in May. Photo / AmaWaterways

MS Roald Amundsen

Explore the Antarctic in true luxury with Hurtigruten's latest expedition ship, which debuts in July. Named for the Norwegian explorer who was first to reach the South Pole, the ship is decorated in modern Scandinavian design, with Rolls-Royce-designed hybrid engines — so rest assured, you won't be roughing it as Amundsen did. The ship boasts plenty of exciting features, including a bi-level indoor/outdoor observation deck, a state-of-the-art science centre, a wellness spa with a panoramic sauna and suites with private outdoor Jacuzzis.