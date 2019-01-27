Cheap eats:

Consistently listed as one of the top cheap eats in Oahu, which means there's usually a queue for Marukame Udon, but even in the 28C heat it's a queue worth joining. The udon noodles, made right in front of you, are cooked to perfection, in a bowl of broth that's bursting with flavour. The side dishes of tempura are to die for and there's also spam musubi for those wanting to try to this local delicacy.

BURGER:

Everyone loves a burger and Cheeseburger in Paradise certainly knows how to do them well. There's a variety of burgers to choose from but the staple Cheesburger in Paradise is where it's at. The fries are also not to miss. Being right on the water makes it easy to stroll in for a quick beer and burger lunch.

CRAFT BREW:

If you're after a cold beer following an afternoon at the beach, Maui Brewing Company is the place for you. Just one block back from the beach this massive bar and restaurant offers a wide-range of their amazing craft beers as well as impressive cocktail list. Make sure you catch happy hour where not only are the beers discounted but the food is so delicious and cheap you'll find yourself ordering over and over again.

SWEET TREATS:

For the most incredible donuts on earth make your way to Leonard's Bakery. Malasadas are considered a must-eat while in Oahu and Leonard's is widely acknowledged as the best place for these light and fluffy morsels of heaven, having made them since 1953. Either plain, cinnamon coated, or filled with a range of fillings from chocolate to custard or coconut, they're made fresh to order. The worst part of this place? Choosing which one to get.