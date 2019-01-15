A business class ticket on Singapore Airlines should ensure you arrive at your destination well rested, but not if you share the cabin with a rampaging mynah songbird.

Last week one such bird stowed away on flight SQ322 from Singapore to London.

Business class tickets on the popular A380 service cost between $7500 and $9900 return, according to the airline's website.

The mynah bird famous for mimicking human speech, and this talent for ventriloquism and flapping back wings are bound to have ruffled some feathers in the confined space of an airplane cabin.

In a scene shared to Facebook by a disgruntled passenger, the bird can be seen perching on headrests and evading the cabin crew on the 14 hour flight.

The Javan Myna bird is capable of human mimicry. Photo / Sijori, Getty Images

Remarkably the bird only made its presence known within a couple of hours before landing.

A spokesperson for the airline said the situation was resolved by the time the aircraft landed and the bird handed over to animal quarantine at London Heathrow.

"It was subsequently caught by cabin crew with the assistance of some of the passengers on board," said an airline representative.

The Singapore national carrier did not reveal if it knew how the bird got on board its aircraft.