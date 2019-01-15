Jae Kang's work appears in Sculpture on the Gulf on Waiheke Island, from March 1-24. sotg.nz

What was your greatest holiday?

My daughter and I went to Thailand for a short trip. It was amazing to see their unique cultural legacies and ancient ruins and interesting to see their tradition and philosophy of the religion and life. And also, we loved to explore beyond the tourist zone. In the traditional markets, where you don't meet many tourists, you can find real people who are working extremely hard but never lose their smile, and the food was authentic as they cook for themselves not for tourists. And the public water bus at night that travels along Chao Phraya river was awesome too. One of the memorable activities we did was attending a traditional Thai cooking class. My daughter and I still enjoy cooking Thai food.

And the worst? I don't think there is a worst as long as it's a holiday. There are a good ones, better ones and the best one. Even if you stay home for the holiday, it's still good because you can be relaxed, enjoy being lazy and you don't have to do what you usually have to do. If you can go somewhere, it would be better, and visiting a new - or your favourite place - with your loved ones would be the best.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing? Probably, I will be walking around galleries or museums. As an artist, visiting galleries is the must-do thing wherever I go. My daughter is keen to follow me with lots of talk but my husband usually seems quiet while viewing exhibitions.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be? Oh, definitely the South Island please. Anywhere in Westland would be great. The wild mountains, the chilly air and the smell of moss in the forests and the bluey opal lakes I will love.

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

Because of the commitment for looking after my severely autistic son, I have never had a chance to go to Europe. Especially, I have always dreamed to visit Italy. I want to see all the amazing architecture, art works and the great Venice biennale. Of course, authentic Italian food, I would like to explore too.

Artist Jae Kang, with her daughter Jihye Kang. Photo / Supplied

Aisle seat or window seat?

Window seat. I like to see the land from the air when going down for landing.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ... Sunblock and sun hats. I have a mild sun allergy.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given? Crossbody bags are handy and safe in

busy places.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling? In the dawn market of Bangkok, having breakfast with the people who work in the market. The food was simple but authentic.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip? The memories of quality time and lots of talk with my daughter.