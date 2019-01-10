We've all been there.

You walk in to the airport with plenty of time to spare for check-in and to grab a coffee before boarding, only to be met with a departures screen that says your flight has been delayed, or even worse, cancelled.

It's frustrating and you want to scream, but most of us hold it together. Unlike this woman in Florida.

An unidentified woman set to embark on a JetBlue flight at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida allegedly had a meltdown in front of airport staff and fellow passengers when her flight was cancelled due to a computer failure.

The scene, which was caught on camera, shows the woman screaming "get me out of here, get me out of here" to a JetBlue staff member, who can be seen on the phone.

Passenger rage: This woman has had enough. Photo / Instagram, drelondon

The woman, after screaming for about 30 seconds, then picks up her khaki coloured bag before storming off in front of shocked onlookers.

In a statement to news.com.au, JetBlue said they believed the woman was intoxicated.

"On January 6, crewmembers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport requested assistance from local law enforcement after a customer was denied boarding for indications of intoxication and became disruptive," the statement read.

The man filming the scene, who can be heard commentating on the heated exchange, says the woman screamed she had a gun.