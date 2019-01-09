For the second year in a row, passengers on a popular EDM (electronic dance music) rave cruise had their party weekend cut short with a drug bust.

The Holy Ship! cruise, taking place on the Norwegian Epic cruise ship, was scheduled for January 5 to 9, with a second leg from January 9 to 12, disembarking from Port Canaveral, Florida.

USA Today reports that in January 2018, the cruise weekend culminated in nearly two dozen drug arrests over both legs of the cruise – but this didn't stop party-goers trying their luck for a second year running.

The party cruise takes place on the Norwegian Epic ship. Photo / 123RF

The Holy Ship! cruise website claims a "zero tolerance" policy towards drugs and warns that passengers would be passing through security run by Customs and Border Protection, a division of Homeland Security.

"Your person and your luggage can and will be searched. Forget about your right to privacy, you are passing through a port where all local and federal laws apply and are strictly enforced.

"Every person and each piece of luggage will be inspected by dogs trained to detect explosives and contraband. Anyone found to be violating the law and/or in possession of illegal substances...will be arrested and banned from all future events."

In a joint effort between the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, US Customs and Border Patrol and Port Canaveral, this year saw over a dozen arrests at the ship's terminal on Saturday (local time).

Drug sniffing dogs were onsite at the terminal to search out anyone attempting to board the ship with drugs.

Mug shots of suspects were posted on Facebook by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

One suspect, 32-year-old David Tran of San Jose, California, was accused of hiding cocaine and ecstasy inside a pair of hairbrushes in his suitcase.

Another passenger, 24-year-old Trenton Hays of Washington, was busted when detectives overheard him talking about selling ecstasy on board, according to arrest reports.

Most of the arrests, including those of Tran and Hays, resulted in misdemeanor drug charges – but one was more serious. Eric Follmer, 33, of Miami Beach, was charged with drug trafficking after being found with 12 grams or 17 pills of ecstasy, according to court records.

Norwegian Cruise Line told Fox News: "We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to prohibited items aboard our ships, within our terminals, or at our destinations.

"Along with the organisers of the event, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement to ensure the welfare of all guests attending the festival," it continued. "The event has been an incredibly popular and meaningful music experience for thousands over the years, and it is unfortunate that the actions of a select few reflect poorly on such a beloved festival."