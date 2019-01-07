Cabin crew members working for an international airline have been warned to lose weight or risk losing their jobs.

According to Pakistani news outlet Ary News, Pakistan International Airlines issued a memo telling staff the airline had decided to "gradually reduce waiver of 30 pounds (13 kilograms) excess weight to zero in upcoming months for the cabin crew."

The memo was issued to 1800 staff members, according to USA Today.

The memo advises "any crew found above 30 lbs. from the desired weight after 31st Jan, 2019, will be grounded and referred to Air Crew Medical Center for medical evaluation & treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI."

Pakistan International Airlines issued the weight check memo to 1800 staff members. Photo / Getty Images

"Henceforth, weight check of all the cabin crew will be carried out at their base stations respectively and comprehensive data will be maintained for perusal of management."

The memo included a weight chart for differing heights and body types. Those already on "weight check" would also need to report monthly to a "grooming cell" before they could receive clearance to fly.

A spokesman for the airline told CNN this was a "regular, routine" situation and the memo was to ensure the company only employed "slim, smart and fit" flight attendants.

The airline had apparently received complaints about "obese" flight attendants in the past.