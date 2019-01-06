The final in the series of your entries to last month's Torpedo 7 competition, picking NZ's best adventure spots. Thanks to everyone who entered!

Otawairere Bay near Ohope Beach. Beautiful secluded beach only accessible by foot from Ohope. It's totally worth the huff and puff walking over the hill to get there. You can also kayak around from Ohope or Whakatane. There's no shortage of things to do — swimming, collecting shells, climbing the pohutakawas or washed up driftwood, rope swing, exploring a waterfall, reading on the beach, and at low tide exploring the rock pools. Not many people make the effort to get there so there's plenty of room for everyone. Shhhhh — don't tell everyone! It's just gorgeous!

Otawairere Bay near Ohope Beach. Photo / Jenny Cairns

- Jenny Cairns

Normally I never go chasing waterfalls. I stick to the rivers and the lakes that I'm used to. But this year I came across Washpen Falls in Northern Canterbury. It's a hike through a Volcanic Canyon which is now a reserve filled with lush native bush and wonderful birdlife. The tracks, stairs and board walks are well maintained and there were lots of great photo ops along the trails.

Advertisement

Washpen Falls in Northern Canterbury. Photo / Robbie Morrison

— Robbie Morrison

Tawharanui is a gem of a regional park and we have been camping there for over 20 years.The water is breathtakingly clear (who needs to go to Fiji) the waves are awesome for boogie boarding and sometimes after a storm quite terrifying (move over Hawaii) and the beach near the camping site is virtually deserted (won't get that on a Greek Island). We are very thankful to have this treasure at our doorstep.

Tawharanui. Photo / Liz Fitzgibbon

— Liz Fitzgibbon

Tikao Bay — Banks Peninsula. A really safe place for the kids to kayak, swim, nature walks & camp safely as well as other outdoor activities. Close to Wainui YMCA camping grounds. The people in the area are friendly inviting and genuine! Its the laughter and watching the kids confidence grow as they challenge themselves. Their eyes light up when they achieve a goal, and then carry these skills to school and later into the workforce. Just brilliant.

— Steve Polata

Opononi, with the beautiful scenery and the amazing sand dunes, you cant go wrong! We go fishing in the Hokianga harbour, swimming in the warm waters, boogy boarding down the dunes and a nice drink or two at nearby Rawene. Best place in the world!

Opononi. Photo / Alesano Schuster Nakhid

— Alesano Schuster Nakhid

Hahei Beach in the Coromandel Peninsula. Fantastic place within a short drive/walk of other world class beaches like Hot Water Beach, Cathedral Cove and Whangamata. I have been going there since I was born and would love to continue camping on the Peninsula to explore more of the beautiful area.

Hahei Beach. Photo / Jaiden Walmsley

— Jaiden Walmsley

I have always loved the Waitakere Ranges, along with the west coast beaches (especially Muriwai). From day walks to 4-day walks, surfing, barbecues at the beach, waterfall hunting and many lovely sunsets to adore. The Waitaks definitely has so much to offer. My photo is from the Goldies Bush walking track.

— Jodie Davis

South Island — such beautiful scenery and I would like to experience more treks down there. The Akaroa 4-day walk was great — well recommend. And, Tongariro is lovely on a good day.

— Lynn Bainbridge

A beautiful walk up and over the cliffs and hill from the northern (surf club) end of Waihi beach for a picnic and swim in the next beach around the coast. Spectacular views of Mayor Island, coastal bays and Christmas blooming Pohutukawa on the way. As kids with our parents, we'd stop for a cooling waterfall shower enroute, and climb down to an isolated coastal cave to watch nesting Little Blue Penguins. Holiday magic in paradise — Aotearoa, New Zealand.

— Rex Moore

Lake Aniwaniwa Falls Track at Lake Waikaremoana, as it has beauty, tranquility and a lot of good memories for me as a kid. I am now making such memories as an adult for me and my family.

Lake Aniwaniwa Falls Track at Lake Waikaremoana. Photo / Paul Lammas

— Paul Lammas

The Waipu area. My family love to go camping every summer at Uretiti Campground. We then go on little adventures to all the little beaches, to nearby Piroa Falls and Waipu Caves. Even staying at the campground is great. It's nice to just relax and for the kids to not have any technology. Last year they got kites for Christmas that they flew, then we went swimming at the beach, shell collecting, sandcastle making and for an ice cream at the Zippy's Cafe food truck that is there every summer.

— Meghan Barnes



South Island's West Coast, from Jackson's Bay to Hokitika. There are beaches (occupied by seals and other wildlife) to explore and picnic on, various rivers to fish in, dense bush to explore and discover within. This is the real New Zealand — natural beauty, unspoiled, secluded, exciting and a delightful adventure to experience.

— Claire Walkinshaw