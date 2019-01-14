BREAKFAST:

Hit the streets and find your nearest hawker (that's a street vendor to the uninitiated) for the sweet doughy delight that is a Hong Kong egg waffle (otherwise known as egg puffs or eggettes). If you're in town for a weekend, indulge in one of Hong Kong's favourite past times - free-flow brunch. Wan Chai has several on offer, including Catalunya (for brunch with a Spanish flavour) and The Grill at the Grand Hyatt. It's not the cheapest way to dine but always makes for a fun day out. Make sure you book ahead to avoid disappointment.

COFFEE:

Hong Kong may be the only place in the world where the coffee revolution has yet to fully take hold. While there are more coffee shops opening every month, it's still pretty tricky to find a decent flat white and your best bet is often to stick with the classic filter variety. Part of the problem is the milk… It just tastes weird. If you're desperate for a caffeine fix, your best bet is French outfit, La Station, on Tai Yuen Street. Be warned: you'll pay upwards of $7 for a flat white and it still won't be as good as your local.

HAPPY HOUR:

For a drink with a view - at a more affordable price than Hong Kong's other sky bar offerings - look no further than Wan Chai's Wooloomooloo. The Aussie steakhouse features a generous outdoor deck with views across the Fragrant Harbour. If you're settling in for a session, Tai Lung Fung is a great option with an insane happy hour deal that runs from midday until 9pm. But for a truly memorable night out, be sure to hit Ophelia's, with live burlesque performances and the most decadent décor you've ever seen.

DINING OUT:

Once the home of some of Hong Kong's most beloved cheap eats, Wan Chai is now bursting with some of Hong Kong's best restaurants. Star Street and Moon Street are your go-to destinations for dining out in this hood, with a number of new restaurants opening recently. Le Garcon Saigon serves up fresh Vietnamese, while Artemis & Apollo dishes up authentic Greek fare. Ted's Lookout is a secret cocktail and burger bar, while Guo Fu Lou, Zhejiang Heen and Qi will let you experience Michelin-starred dining from just $20.