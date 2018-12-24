Not all holidays need revolve around warm weather and beach getaways.

For Kiwis motivated to escape the typical summer festivities and experience a white Christmas, these seven frosty destinations are guaranteed to deliver enough powdery snow to keep you cool until next year.

Lapland, Finland

Finnish Lapland is the home of Santa Claus. Photo / Getty Images

Officially the home of Santa Claus, this winter wonderland is a great destination for the whole family, thanks to its stunning scenery and variety of activities - like reindeer rides through magical forests. Snow in this region begins falling in November and lasts until at least May so you're guaranteed to get some even if you have to postpone your Christmas holiday a little.

Boasting glass bedrooms, the Lake Inari Mobile Cabins provides guests with impressive views of the Arctic surroundings and if lucky enough, the Northern Lights. Weather permitting, the cabins can be moved to rest on the ice of Lake Inari.

Advertisement

Alaska, the United States

Build a snowman in Alaska. Photo / Getty Images

There's a lot more to Alaska than ice road truckers – travellers can experience a unique Christmas this year amongst the state's snow and wintry landscapes. Winter here usually starts in October and lasts until April enabling travellers to enjoy a great variety of activities, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including snowmobile tours, glacier hiking, Northern Lights excursions and skiing.

Nestled among the beautiful Chugach Mountains, and surrounded by breathtaking scenery and wildlife, Hotel Alyeska offers quick access to a tramway leading to the top of the mountains, as well as relaxing spa treatments.

Moscow, Russia

Moscow in winter. Photo / Getty Images

Experience a fairy-tale snow globe city during the cold winter months in Russia's Capital, Moscow. The stunning Saint Basil's Cathedral on Red Square, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Novodevichy Convent, are not to be missed. Just don't forget to pack your winter woollies. The average temperature during winter is -10°C!

If you are looking for a budget-friendly option in Moscow, the Hostel Netizen offers modern rooms just 4km away from Lenin's Mausoleum and the infamous GUM Department Store.

Iceland

Reykjavik in winter. Photo / Getty Images

Snow on the ground from November to April is pretty much guaranteed in Iceland. Ice caving, glacier hiking, guided driving tours and taking a dip in the geothermal waters of one of the many natural pools are just some of the activities that travellers can enjoy during their wintertime stay. The unique landscapes will make this one of the most memorable, snow-filled adventures you can take.

Situated 10 km from Iceland's Ring Road, Hótel Selid is set in the middle of amazing scenery. Packed lunches are also available in case you would like to explore the surrounding area or the Thórsmörk National Park, located 66 km away.

Greenland

Greenland isn't really all that green. Photo / Getty Images

Magnificent icy scenery, moonlight reflecting on the shimmering snow and the unbelievable colours of the Northern Lights are all just waiting to be experienced in Greenland during the frigid polar nights. If you love adventure, then you won't be disappointed with all the outdoor activities this winter wonderland has to offer, including dog sledding, snowmobiling and ski touring.

Located on the UNESCO-listed Ilulissat Icefjord in western Greenland, the Hotel Arctic offers modern rooms overlooking the sea and the icebergs, as well as local Greenlandic dishes at the gourmet Restaurant Ulo.

Chamonix Valley, France

The Chamonix Valley in France. Photo / Getty Images

Situated at an altitude of between 758 and 4,810 metres, the Chamonix Valley is one of the most famous European destinations for skiing, family holidays or just a romantic winter break. Pack your ski or snowboard equipment and get ready to discover the place where the World's first Winter Olympics took place in 1924. There's usually snow on the ground from December to April, but the snow-capped mountain can be admired year round.

Featuring an indoor pool and a relaxing wellness centre, the Les Granges d'en Haut offers cosy chalets only 400 metres away from Les Chavants Ski Lift. If you're not a huge fan of winter sports, then you can just relax by the fireplace, enjoying a cup of coffee whilst reading your favourite book.

Sapporo, Japan

Christmas in Sapporo. Photo / Getty Images

You don't always have to travel to the mountains to catch snowflakes. Taking place during the first two weeks of February 2017, the Sapporo Snow Festival guarantees its visitors unique fun in the snow. The festival originally began in 1950 at Odori Park and now attracts travellers from all over the world. Admiring the stunning ice sculptures, visiting the giant snow slides at the Tsudome, or enjoying a drink at the ice bar are just some of the snow-friendly activities available at this destination; the second snowiest place on earth.

For somewhere to stay, the La'gent Stay Sapporo Odori Hokkaido is just a five-minute walk from Odori Subway Station and features a natural hot spring bath and a restaurant serving dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.