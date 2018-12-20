Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the person who has everything? Gift them a camp where the dress code is nothing!

The Katikati Naturist Park in the Bay of Plenty is up for sale.

The nudist hot spot comprises of a 5.7 hectare plot with a house, eight units, five caravans, fifty powered sites and twenty double-pitches for tents. With a guide price of $380,000 this holiday park for sale is a deal that needs no dressing.

Sold by property brokers Coffeys, KatiKati Naturist Park is listed as a "unique business opportunity".

This naturist park for sale is a deal that needs no dressing: KatiKati, Bay of Plenty. Photo / coffeys.co.nz, Supplied

Beyond the accommodation, the park has a swimming pool, sauna and a variety of recreational spaces for clothing-optional activities. Most notable is the mini-golf course.

With business prospects described as "stable and rising" the seller is keen to find new stewards for this nudist colony.

The terms of the business lease stipulate the continued usage as a retreat for naturists from around the world. The park is also home to a small community of resident naturists who are looking for a new owner who is supportive of their particular lifestyle.

Mini-golf: The park has a variety of recreational spaces for clothing-optional activities. Photo / coffeys.co.nz, Supplied

"We have had strong interest from around the world," said Matt D'Anvers the sales rep for the property.

"There are probably less than ten naturist camps in the country so it really is unique."

The park itself is in a very secure setting though only ten minutes from a popular nudist beach.

The original owners built the camp for the purpose of naturist pursuits almost twenty years ago, and it includes a café.

Though nudity is optional, not essential, visitors should be aware that around 95 per cent of the visitors to the New Zealand holiday camp are committed nudists.

Katikati is home to a small community of resident naturists. Photo / coffeys.co.nz, Supplied

"It's an important part of the camp. It has loyal local clientele and visitors coming from around the word," says D'Anvers.

Those cash-strapped naturists who aren't yet in a position to buy can always visit. Currently entrance to the clothes-free Eden costs $15 a day with camping from $19 a night.