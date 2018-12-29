Summer's not for everyone. The heat, the humidity, the flies.

Sometimes cold weather can be cool – even on a holiday and especially when staying in an ice-cold igloo, or even an ice hotel.

According to Booking.com over half of Kiwi travellers are saying that they plan to prioritise spending on experiences over material items when travelling in the year to come, so why not stay in an icy accommodation that is an experience in and of itself?

Put on your warmest clothes, get cozy under the covers and fall asleep in the all-consuming quiet.

Snow Hotel - Kemi, Finland

Snow Hotel, Kemi, Finland. Photo / Supplied

The Snow Hotel is located in the Lapland region of Finland and offers 'cool' rooms made entirely out of ice and snow. If you're wondering how you'll stay warm in a room that has an average temperature of -5°C, don't worry! The beds are covered with warm lamb skin and sleeping bags with cozy fleece interiors. Unique winter experiences such as a Snow Castle, a Snow Chapel for weddings, several sculptures with light effects, a Gemstone Gallery and a weekly program of additional activities for guests to choose from, are all part of the magical Snow Hotel experience.

Icehotel - Jukkasjärvi, Sweden

Icehotel - Jukkasjärvi, Sweden. Photo / Supplied

Tucked away among the various lakes and hills of northern Sweden, more than 100 miles north of the Arctic Circle, lies the Icehotel. The unique hotel is rebuilt every winter entirely from snow and ice found in the nearby Torne River. With a temperature of between -5 to -8°C, each of the individually themed rooms has hand-carved ice furnishings made by artists from all around the world. Whether you're after a relaxing break or an adventurous holiday, the Icehotel offers it all! After a refreshing sleep in thermal sleeping bags on beds covered in reindeer hides, guests can start their day with a rich and hearty breakfast before spending time in the sauna, wood-burning hot tub, or the ice bath. If you're after an adventure; the area around Jukkasjärvi is popular for outdoor winter activities such as dog sledding, reindeer sled excursions, and snowmobile tours.

Hotel de Glace - Saint-Gabriel-De-Valcartier, Canada

Hotel de Glace - Saint-Gabriel-De-Valcartier, Canada. Photo / Supplied

Boasting three thematic ice bars, an indoor ice slide, and an ice chapel that seats 70 guests, the Hotel de Glace is a landmark on its own. Peaking interest by being the only hotel of its kind in North America, the warm hotel staff welcome guests with a cocktail in an ice glass before taking them to their cool room with a temperature between -3 and -5°C. If you need to escape the cold for a little while, this ice hotel also offers a heated indoor water park as well as a Nordic relaxation area with outdoor spas and a sauna.

Blacksheep village Igloo La Plagne - La Plagne, France

Blacksheep village Igloo La Plagne - La Plagne, France. Photo / Supplied

Looking to combine a unique igloo stay with an amazing ski trip? The Blacksheep village Igloo La Plagne, which overlooks the iconic Mont Blanc, is the perfect choice. Set in La Plagne, near the Belle Plagne and Bergerie Ski Lifts, you can experience a variety of fun and exciting outdoor activities such as bobsleighing and luging before enjoying a delicious cheese fondue. If sleeping in a snow cave is not for you, guests can also book a stay at the Hot Igloo and enjoy the cozy warmth of a wood stove.

Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel - Alta, Norway

Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel - Alta, Norway. Photo / Supplied

Just outside the Alta, lies the Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel, an impressive 2000 square metre structure that is made entirely from snow and ice each winter. With a consistent room temperature between a chilling -4 and -7 °C, guests are encouraged to bring their own thermal undergarments to stay warm, although reindeer leather sleeping pads and ultra-warm sleeping bags are provided in each and every room. For those with an artistic eye, don't miss the creative ice sculptures on display throughout the property. If you're seeking a little outdoor adventure, the friendly hotel staff will gladly assist with booking a snowmobile safari to explore the surrounding winter wonderland.