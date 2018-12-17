Welcome to the final edition of Travel for 2018. This week, we're devoting the entire magazine to celebrating the "best of" the year we've just had. It's been a cracking year for our team — we've sent writers to Copenhagen and Costa Rica, Edinburgh and Iran, Nevada and Noumea, Rakiura and Russia.

It's been terrific fun compiling this issue — a sweet reminder at the end of an exhausting year that we're very fortunate to be able to pack our bags and head for somewhere new.

Have a read and be sure to send us an email or a letter if you think you know of a better thing that we should have included in the magazine.

Our Sunday Travel magazine continues through the summer period. Be sure to grab a copy and keep the inspiration bubbling away for 2019. Have a great Christmas! And here's to a peaceful, excellent new year!