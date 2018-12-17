A black entrepreneur has accused airport staff of racism after he claimed he was told to move out of a business class queue.

Sean Allen was flying from London's Gatwick Airport to Marrakesh, on a British Airways flight, when the incident occurred.

He said that after he joined the queue for business class passengers, a white staff member shouted at him and told him he would need to join the queue for economy passengers.

He told the Sun Online he believed he was targeted because of the colour of his skin.

Sean Allen (pictured) said he was told to move out of a queue for business class passengers. Photo / Twitter

Following the incident, Allen tweeted about his experience.

"Disgusted at the casual racism I encountered today @Gatwick_Airport. We talk about British values, yet today I experienced a painful reminder that racism is alive and well in Britain," he wrote.

"I can only assume that I was being targeted because of my skin colour. I wasn't trying to jump the queue – I had paid to be there," the told the Sun Online.

"I am a frequent flyer, and I often travel business class but this has never happened to me before.

"The worker wasn't doing this in a private manner – it was obvious. He shouted across a whole queue of people assuming that I was in the wrong place because of my skin colour."

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport told the Sun Online they were investigating the incident.

"We are appalled to hear this report of Mr Allen's recent experience travelling through Gatwick Airport and apologise to him on behalf of the airport community.

"We are investigating the matter fully in conjunction with the airline that Mr Allen was travelling with."