Passengers are able to once again experience the glamour of flying in a champagne-and-caviar era Boeing 747 Jumbo as part of the "Pan Am Experience."

Some would say it's a return to the golden era of air travel seen in films such as Catch Me If You Can - Steven Spielberg's film about a dashing confidence trickster; others might argue it's closer to an actual con.

The recreation of the Pan Am plane from the golden years of the late 60s has been captured with a loving attention to detail. That is until you get as far as the plane's exterior. From outside the plane at the lofty altitude of 6ft, it is clear to see it is nothing more than a film set.

The Pan Am Experience is the brainchild of the aviationally named Talaat Captan, chief executive of Air Hollywood studios.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he explained that the purpose of the theatrical escape is to "remind people of the days when flying was fun!"

The experience - in all but the actual "flying" part - is remarkably authentic.

Like any other flight the Pan Am Experience begins with check in. Passengers' bags are provided with historically accurate luggage tags before being escorted to the Clipper Club for pre-flight drinks with fellow travellers.

The Expeirience: Passengers can allow Air Hollywood to take them back to the heyday of 70s travel, albeit by soundstage. Photo / Supplied

At least there is zero danger of lost luggage.

Finally a PA announcement welcomes passengers to board and it's on to the 747 Jumbo Jet.

Passengers find their seat and, then, takeoff! Er . . . sort of.

The plane doesn't fly anywhere. It doesn't fly, full stop. However, outside the fuselage are a whole collection of sights to write home about.

The entire experience takes place on a giant soundstage which is full of Hollywood memorabilia. A whole fleet of aviation themed movies and TV shows have been filmed in the studios, including Leonardo Di Caprio's Wolf of Wall Street and the 1980s Leslie Nielsen comedy Airplane.

John Hamm, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are some of the big Hollywood stars who have sat in the plane seats, Talaat Captan told NBC News. Film buffs will be in seventh heaven here.

Celbrities have continued to return to the hanger, with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend having patronised the theatrical airline.

Those attending the experience can get into character in period costume.

Rather than indulging in passive aggressive wrestle for the armrest, or resenting the person whose knees are currently in your spine, the experience is about getting to know your fellow passengers.

A generous dining cart of golden era airline classics does laps of the aisles. Gone is the foil and single serve portions of butter in favour of retro dishes such as prawn cocktail and dry martinis.

As for inflight entertainment: you'll not need to bring a book. The whole event is essentially an airline theatre packed with enough action and aeronautical oddities to keep you amused.

Con air: Some would say it's a return to the golden "Catch me if You Can" era of air travel. Photo / Supplied

Tickets are sold in pairs by class with seating at the rear, main deck and upper deck lounge- and the fictional airfares are decidedly expensive.

The cheapest set is US$475 ($NZ698) a pair. You could get an actual flight back from LA to Auckland for that kind of money.

If you want to fly up top in the Upper Deck Lounge it will cost you an eye-watering US$875 (NZ$1280!).

Beyond the privileged seating and the spectacular price there seems to be very little separating the tickets in terms of service.

The price might be the only come-down for what otherwise is a great bit of aviation-themed dinner theatre.