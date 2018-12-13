ROCKY, PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART

It's one of the most iconic montage scenes in cinema history and if you're visiting Philadelphia,recreating Stallone's jog up the 68 steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art isamust-do — make sure you've got Gonna Fly Now lined up on your headphones forthe occasion. While you're in the City of Brotherly Love, there are a number of company's offering Rocky-themed tours of the city, both on foot and by bus, visiting locations such as Mighty Mick's Gym and Rocky's house. The Yo, Philly! tour is even hosted by a Rocky impersonator, to immerse you in the world of the movie even more.

The Philadephia Museum of Art with its famous "Rocky Steps" used in the movie. Photo / Getty IMages

AMELIE, MONTMARTRE

Jean-Pierre Jeunet injected a dose of magic realism into Paris' Montmartre neighbourhood for his Oscar-nominated 2001 film Amelie.

Fans of the film congregate at the Cafe des Deux Moulins, the setting for Amelie's workplace. The beautiful art deco cafe is just as charming in real life as it is on the silver screen and you can treat yourself to a delicious creme brulee named after the title character — be sure to take great pleasure in cracking through that sugar shell.

The Café des 2 Moulins in Montmartre, Paris, was the setting for the film Amelie. Photo / Getty Images

LOST IN TRANSLATION, THE PARK HYATT TOKYO

As far as hotels go, this has to be one of the most famous in the world — and it's also one of the best in Tokyo. The Park Hyatt was the setting for Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation and showcased its spectacular views over Japan's biggest metropolis. If you don't have the cash to fork out for an overnight stay, you can still visit its bar for a drink.

This is where Bob and Charlotte, played by Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson first meet — and there's even a Sofia cocktail on offer, named after the director/writer.