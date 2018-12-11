A UK budget airline which shares its name with a distinctive New Zealand songbird has been named the world's greenest airline.

TUI Airways, which operates out of the United Kingdom and Ireland, was found to be the world's most eco-friendly carrier by the Atmosfair Airline Index rankings.

Air New Zealand came a respectable thirteenth on the comparison of 125 international airlines, while the regional brand Air New Zealand Link was marginally less green at spot 19.

The rankings compiled by AAI compared greenhouse gas emissions of the top 190 airlines in the world and evaluated the carbon output per passenger carried.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The aircraft model, engine type down to the shape of the wingtips and occupancy of flights were all take into account when ranking the airlines' green credentials.
TUI sealed the top spot with its fleet of highly efficient aircraft such as the Boeing 737-800 and a roster full, highly packed economy seating.

A cramped cattle-class perch might not be as luxurious as the Emirates' first class air suite – one of the largest space allocations in the skies – but at least you can fly with a clear conscience. Unsurprisingly, the UAE carrier Emirates came way down the AAI green rankings at position 108.

Meanwhile other UK airlines, including the national carrier British Airways, were also amongst some of the worst.

In the battle for the moral high-ground in Australian aviation Virgin Australia at 18th pips the national carrier Qantas in 49th. Though, perhaps the enforcement of the airlines' new carry on restrictions will reduce fuel consumption in next year's rankings.

Regional Air New Zealand Link (19) aircraft is marginally less eco-friendly than the national carrier (13). Photo / Getty Images
Regional Air New Zealand Link (19) aircraft is marginally less eco-friendly than the national carrier (13). Photo / Getty Images

Dietrich Brockhagen, managing director of Atmosfair, explained his company's AAI rankings show that more needs to be done.

"Our results show that the efficiency improvements of the vast majority of airlines worldwide is not sufficient.

Related articles:

TRAVEL

He Tāngata: Janine Hall

12 Dec, 2018 7:00am
5 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Flight Check: Auckland to LA with Air New Zealand

11 Dec, 2018 3:46pm
2 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Flight Check: Perth to Melbourne with Qantas

11 Dec, 2018 3:33pm
2 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Flight check: Auckland to Port Vila

11 Dec, 2018 11:00am
2 minutes to read

"We need new, synthetic and CO2-neutral fuels and other more radical measures to curb CO2 emissions in the sector," he said, in a statement accompanying the results.

The report praises airlines running the latest generation of aircraft such as the Boeing 787-9, Airbus A350-900 or the A320neo in their fleets which are also achieving the most efficient results on their carbon output per passenger.

The statement insisted that "new aircraft models considerably raise the bar in terms of carbon efficiency."

Airlines ranked by environmental impact

  


1. Tui Airways, UK

2. LATAM Airlines, Brazil

3. China West Air, China

4. Tuifly, Germany 

5. Transavia.com, France

6. SunExpress, Turkey

7. Thomas Cook Airlines, UK

8. Air Europa Express, Spain

9. Condor Flugdienst, Germany

10. Juneyao Airlines, China

11. Jet2.com, UK

12. Air Europa, Spain

13. Air New Zealand 

14. Vietnam Airlines 

15. Beijing Capital Airlines, China

16. Siberia Airlines, Russia

17. KLM , Netherlands

18. Virgin Australia International 

19. Air New Zealand Link 

20. Air Caraibes, Guadeloupe

21 Avianca Kolumbien

22. Alaska Airlines, USA

22. Shandong Airlines, China

22. Sichuan Airlines, China

22. Thai Airways International 

26. Air Transat, Canada

27. UTair Aviation, Russia

28. Air India Express 

29. Hong Kong Airlines 

30. Shenzhen Airlines, China

31. Xiamen Airlines Company, China

32. Air Canada 

32. Hainan Airlines, China

34. Iberia, Spain

35. Ural Airlines, Russia

36. Finnair, Finnland

37. China Eastern Airlines 

38. Japan Airlines, Japan

39. Air India

40. El Al Airlines, Israel

41. Air China

42. Batik Air, Indonesia

43. Royal Air Maroc Express, Morocco

44. Garuda Indonesia 

45. Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong

45. Delta Air Lines, USA

47. Corsair, France

48. TAP Portugal 

49. Qantas Airways, Australia

50. Aerolineas Argentinas

50. United Airlines, USA

52. China Southern Airlines  

53. TianJin Airlines, China

54. Icelandair 

55. Shanghai Airlines, China

56. Cathay Dragon, Hong Kong

57. Hawaiian Airlines, USA

58. American Airlines, USA

58. MASwings, Malaysia

58. Ukraine Int. Airlines 

61. All Nippon Airways, Japan

61. Malaysia Airlines 

63. Copa Airlines, Panama

64. Aeromexico, Mexico

65. Alitalia, Italy

66. Lufthansa, Germany

67. Singapore Airlines

68. Aeroflot, Russia

69. Turkish Airlines

70. Asiana Airlines, South Korea

71. Korean Air, South Korea

72. Sri Lankan Airlines

73. Air France

74. British Airways UK

75. Iberia Regional, Spain

76. Royal Air Maroc Marokko

77. QantasLink, Australia

78. SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Sweden

79. EVA Airways, Taiwan

79. SilkAir, Singapore

81. Austrian Airlines

82. China Airlines, Taiwan

83. Virgin Atlantic, UK

84. Brussels Airlines, Belgium

85. South African Express, South Africa

86. Air Algerie, Algeria

87. Pakistan Int. Airlines

87. Philippine Airlines

89. Swiss Air

90. Alaska Horizon, USA

91. Jazz Aviation, Canada

92. PAL Express, Philippines

93. ANA Wings, Japan

94. Nordic Regional Airlines, Finland

95. Gulf Air, Bahrain

96. Etihad Airways UAE

97. LOT - Polish Airlines

98. Flybe, UK

99 Lufthansa Regional, Germany

100. Qatar Airways

101. Egyptair

102. BA CityFlyer, UK

103. Oman Air

104. HOP! France

104. Kuwait Airways

106. Ohana by Hawaiian, USA

107. J-Air, Japan

108 Emirates, UAE

109. Swiss Global Air Lines

110. Saudi Arabian Airlines

111. South African Airways

112. Aeromexico Connect, Mexico

113. Austral Lineas Aereas, Argentina

114. Royal Jordanian

115. Ethiopian Airlines

116. Virgin Australia Regional

117. Air Astana, Kazakstan

118. Mahan Air, Iran

119. United Express, USA

120. TAP Express, Portugal

121. Delta Connection, USA

122. Envoy Air, USA

123. Kenya Airways

124. Egyptair Express

125. South African Airlink
Source: Atmosfair