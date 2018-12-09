The attractions for the young are many and varied, writes Eli Orzessek.

1 Ocean Park

If you'd like to avoid the long lines of Disneyland but still enjoy a theme park experience, the sea-themed

Ocean Park

is the place to go. There are two parts to the park, connected by a sky tram — which happens to offer some of the best views of Hong Kong Island. As well as rides, the park offers a number of animal encounters, so be sure to check the schedule and see what's on — the Honorary Panda Keeper programme is a particular highlight.

2 Ride the Star Ferry

This historic ferry will take you from Central or Wan Chai to Kowloon in just a few minutes, also visiting the Disneyland hotel once a day. Kids love a boat ride and they can see the sights of Hong Kong from prime position on the top deck. The ferries run frequently, so there's no need to check the schedule. If you want to ride for longer, book a Star Ferry harbour tour — if you go in the evening, you can take in the ICC and Symphony of Lights light shows at the same time.

3 Shop at the Toy Street

Hong Kong is known for great shopping and kids will be delighted to hear that there's a whole street there dedicated just to toys. Head to Tai Yuen St to indulge in a bit of retail therapy for the little ones. You'll find classic toys that were made in Hong Kong before the 1980s, as well as plenty of the latest offerings they'll go wild over. It's also a great place to pick up festive decorations.